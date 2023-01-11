Mammoth Acquire Justin Brausen and Matt Bazarin from Delaware

Elmira, NY - The Elmira Mammoth have acquired Forwards Justin Brausen and Matthew Bazarin in exchange for Parker Moskal and Don Carter Jr.

Justin Brausen is a 34-year-old Forward from Little Canada MN that has played in the FPHL for 9 seasons. He most recently played with the Port Huron Prowlers for 15 games in 2021-2022.

From 2014-2019 Brausen finished each season with over 60 points, his best season came in 2016 when he recorded 35 goals and 33 assists for 68 points. Overall Brausen has played 363 games and totaled 365 career points. He brings experience and excitement to the Mammoth lineup.

Matt Bazarin played 3 games earlier this season for Elmira, he recorded 1 goal and 1 assist. The 6'5" forward then played 11 games for the Thunder and had 2 goals and 2 assists. Bazarin is a 22-year-old Forward from Roseneath ONT. He will bring some physicality and energy to the Mammoth lineup.

Mammoth Player/Assistant Coach Parker Moskal will head to the Thunder, the 25-year-old Forward from San Diego, California was leading the team in points with 42 points. He had 16 goals and 26 assists. Moskal played last season for the Columbus River Dragons.

Don Carter Jr. from Antioch, California played in 13 games for Elmira, he had 1 goal and 4 assists. Before coming to Elmira, Carter played for the Vermillion County Bobcats.

The Elmira Mammoth would like to wish nothing but the best of luck to Parker Moskal and Don Carter Jr. as they head to the Delaware Thunder. The Elmira Mammoth will take on Delaware this coming weekend in the ThunderDome starting Friday at 7:30 PM.

