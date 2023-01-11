Sea Wolves Return Home to Play Hat Tricks

January 11, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - After five games on the road, the (3-21-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves will return home for a pair of games against the (21-2-2) Danbury Hat Tricks this Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14. Puck drop is 7:05pm for both games and tickets can be purchased at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Last Week in Review: The Sea Wolves visited the state of New York for the final time of the 2022-23 season, falling 5-0 and 4-2 to the Watertown Wolves. The second game saw Philip Wong and Justin LaPorte light the lamp. LaPorte's goal was his first in a Sea Wolves uniform. Joe Sheppard headlined the Mississippi goaltending core on Saturday night with a 41-save performance.

Guess Who's Back: Top-scoring forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov returned to the lineup last week after fully recovering from injury. The native of Chelyabinsk, Russia put up his 20th assist of the season (34th point) in last Saturday's tilt against Watertown. He has now registered at least one point in eight of his past ten games.

Familiar Foes:After starting the season with the Sea Wolves, Danbury's Daniel McKitrick and Mike Falanga will return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum as opponents. McKitrick earned an assist in his Hat Tricks debut on January 6. Falanga scored two goals and added a helper through six games in Danbury.

Recent Transactions:Defenseman Vinnie Susi returns to the Sea Wolves after a four-game loan to the Southern Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem. He recorded an assist in his first appearance on December 30 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Additionally, goaltender Chris Paulin was traded to the Port Huron Prowlers for future considerations. Tyler Becker (D),Justin LaPorte (F)andIan Wallace(G) have been released on waivers.

Scouting the Hat Tricks: Danbury ranks second in the Federal Prospects Hockey League with 60 points, just behind the Columbus River Dragons' total of 68. The Hat Trickswent on an 8-1-1 tear over their past 10 games. They are led by forward Dustin Jesseau, who holds 21 goals and 16 assists across 18 appearances.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.