"It's Overwhelming" - Maxi Rodriguez on Keyworth Stadium

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Watts and Kerr are also joined by Detroit City FC's Maxi Rodriguez to discuss coming back to Le Rouge after a season at Rhode Island FC in 2025 and the way that he grew personally during his season at Centreville Bank Stadium, why he still carries a chip on his shoulder when he's on the field, what it's been like getting reintegrated into a Detroit City squad that has added numerous new faces since he last suited up for the club, and what make's Keyworth Stadium special.







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