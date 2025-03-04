It's National Cheerleading Week! Today We Want You to Meet The Tulsa Gold Squad !
March 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tulsa Oilers YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from March 4, 2025
- 2025 Training Camp Preview: OL / DL - Quad City Steamwheelers
- Iowa Barnstormers Announce 2025 Theme Nights - Iowa Barnstormers
- Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Suh Kamara - Green Bay Blizzard
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Land Star Wide Receiver
- Defensive Back Kentrell Pierce Signs
- Marquez Bembry Joins Tulsa
- Tulsa Adds Two Players to Defense
- Oilers Sign Former IFL MVP