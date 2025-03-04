Iowa Barnstormers Announce 2025 Theme Nights

March 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have announced their Theme Night Schedule for the 2025 season.

The Iowa Barnstormers will host eight (8) home games at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines during the 2025 regular season. All games will kickoff at 7:05 p.m. with doors opening to the public at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 - Home Opener

The Iowa Barnstormers will be hosting the Quad City Steamwheelers in their home opener game.

BEER SPECIAL: Fans can enjoy $2 beers throughout the first half of the game. The beer special will include 12 oz Busch Light and Coors Light.

Fans can purchase two (2) Gridiron tickets to the game and an autographed football for just $100. Order here.

Saturday, April 26 - Family Game Night

The Iowa Barnstormers will take on the Indoor Football League's newest addition, Fishers Freight.

GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans at the game will receive an Iowa Barnstormers playing card deck.

Saturday, May 17 - Kids Night

Join us for KIDS NIGHT at Wells Fargo Arena as the Iowa Barnstormers take on the Green Bay Blizzard! Billy the Barnstormer and his friends will be roaming the concourse throughout the game.

GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive a youth jersey courtesy of Scrap Processors, Inc.

HOT DOG SPECIAL: Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs through the first half of the game.

Friday, May 23 - Military Night

The Iowa Barnstormers will host their Annual Military Night Game on Friday, May 23 as they take on the Tulsa Oilers.

The evening will be dedicated to honoring and recognizing our veteran and active-duty Military personnel.

*More details coming soon

Saturday, June 14 - First Responders Night

The Iowa Barnstormers will host their Annual First Responders Night Game on Saturday, June 14 as they face the Massachusetts Pirates

The evening will be dedicated to honoring and recognizing our local heroes.

*More details coming soon

Saturday, June 28 - Halftime Corgi Chase (Presented by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

The Iowa Barnstormers will face the Jacksonville Sharks on Saturday, June 28. The game will feature the Annual Halftime Corgi Chase presented by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

*More details coming soon

Saturday, July 12 - 90's Night (Presented by Fully Promoted)

The Iowa Barnstormers will step into the past during their Annual 90's Night presented by Fully Promoted on Saturday, July 6 as they face Fishers Freight. The game will feature throwback music, trivia, and more from the decade that started it all for the Barnstormers.

Fans are encouraged to dress in their best 90's inspired attire! The best dressed will be awarded a special prize from the Iowa Barnstormers.

BEER SPECIAL: Fans can enjoy $2 beers throughout the first half of the game. The beer special will include 12 oz Busch Light and Coors Light.

GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans at the game will receive an Iowa Barnstormers tamagotchi inspired digital pet courtesy of Fully Promoted.

Saturday, July 19 - Fan Appreciation Night

The Iowa Barnstormers host the Quad City Steamwheelers in the final regular season home game on Saturday, July 19. It's Fan Appreciation Night! The Iowa Barnstormers will be highlighting fans throughout the game.

*Giveaway TBA

Fans may purchase Iowa Barnstormers single-game tickets for the 2025 season online at www.hyveetix.com or at www.theiowabarnstormers.com.

Individual Iowa Barnstormers game tickets will be priced from $18.00 to $70.00 for regular season games.

Fans should also remember that Season Tickets for the 2025 Barnstormers season are currently on sale. Season Ticket Packages are available for as low as $128 per seat and will include a ticket to all eight regular season home games. For more information about ticket options, please call the Iowa Barnstormers at (515) 633-2255, or log onto www.theiowabarnstormers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.