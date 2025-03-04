Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Suh Kamara

March 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DL Suh Kamara for the 2025 season.

Suh Kamara (6-2, 275) is a second-year defensive lineman in the Indoor Football League (IFL). He is a Richmond, Virginia native. This will be Kamara's first season in Green Bay. This defensive lineman is bringing professional experience from multiple leagues to the Blizzard.

Before beginning his professional career, Kamara was with Wake Forest University from 2016 to 2021 but redshirted his first year. These years were incredibly successful for the Demon Deacons. They finished with a winning record each year, aside from the abridged 2020 year, shortened due to COVID-19. Kamara appeared in 59 games in five seasons, recording 98 tackles, ten tackles for loss, one sack, and three fumble recoveries. Wake Forest earned a bid to the Pinstripe Bowl (2019) and Duke's Mayo Bowl (2020). They also won the Belk Bowl (2017), Birmingham Bowl (2018), and Gator Bowl (2021).

Kamara began his professional career following the 2021 season. He first joined the Tamba Bay Bandits. He was there for a limited time and would soon move on to the Memphis Showboats, where he appeared in six games during the 2023 USFL season. Then, in 2024, the D-lineman came to the IFL. He appeared in four games for the Bay Area Panthers.

The Green Bay Blizzard defense has been staunch under Head Coach Corey Roberson. The team often finishes in the top five in several defensive statistics, including last year when the Blizzard allowed the fewest points total and fewest points allowed per game. With most of the coaching staff returning, new Pass Rush Specialist Coach Phillip Merling, and exciting new players like Suh Kamara, Green Bay could be a top defense again this year. Knowing that the season is only a few weeks away, Kamara wanted to share this with the fans, "Hey Blizzard Nation, I'm happy to be joining y'all, [I] look forward to having a successful season!"

Follow the Green Bay Blizzard Facebook, Instagram, and X for more news on signings and more! Or bookmark greenbayblizzard.com and check back regularly.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 4, 2025

Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Suh Kamara - Green Bay Blizzard

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.