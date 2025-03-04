Green Bay Blizzard 2025 Kickoff Party Recap

March 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







Thank you to everyone who came to our Season Ticket Holder and Partner Kickoff Party! We had a great time seeing everyone again. Not long ago, we were gathered in the Resch Center for Blizzard playoff games, and in a few short weeks, we will be back for another great year of indoor football.

Our season ticket holders and partners got exclusive looks at a lot of the new exciting events and promotions we have planned. It was nearly too much to unpack in one night! Along with those exclusive looks, fans that night had the first chance to purchase official 2025 merchandise at a discounted price.

At the beginning of the night, we welcomed everyone into the Green Bay Distillery. When they all had a chance to grab some food and talk, the players arrived. All of the members of the team, new and returning, were welcomed by fans, young and old. Just one of the many things that make Blizzard Nation great!

Next, Ryan Hopson, Director of Sales and an integral part of all things Blizzard, took the stage. He directed everyone's attention to the TVs that were playing a timelapse of our all-new Blizzard field going down at the Resch Center, thanks to the PMI staff!

Along with the new field, there are eight theme nights, including Youth Jersey Night, Faith and Family Day (in a new format), Kids Night - Game On, Blackout Breast Cancer Night, 90's Nights / Diabetes Awareness, Dairy Night, Military Appreciation, and Christmas in July. Each of those games will have a new 2025 football, and a few of those games will have special jerseys as well! Plus, we have a specialty Bruiser-themed ball.

The team is also starting new programs to benefit area schools, like the Kicks for Sticks program in partnership with Build Your Base. This program will help provide schools and their students with protein-rich beef sticks! The team also unveiled a Powered Up Playground program in partnership with Total Energy Systems. This program will help to provide schools with equipment, such as playground balls.

As the presentation wound down, owners Kathy Treankler and Larry Treankler addressed everyone in the room to thank them again for their continued support over the years that they have owned the team and to thank newcomers for giving us a chance to provide some incredible football and make a difference in our community.

Finally, two-time Coach of the Year, Head Coach, and GM Corey Roberson introduced the 2025 Green Bay Blizzard coaches and players. Thirty-seven players were at the kickoff party for their first chance to interact with fans in person. Although it was a fun night, it served as the calm before the storm as Training Camp will begin later this week and the 2025 IFL season a few weeks later.

As an added bonus at the end of the night, Ryan Napralla, another integral member of the Blizzard admin office, ran some trivia with prizes that came from the IFL! Winners of that trivia game walked away with some special IFL gear.

The Green Bay Blizzard are starting the season on the road this year. They will take on the Steamwheelers in Moline on March 21. Fans are welcome to make the trip to support the team on the road or attend our official watch party at The Bar! The first home game of the season will be on March 28.

Go Blizz!

