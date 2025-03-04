2025 Training Camp Preview: OL / DL

March 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







Moving into the trenches, the Quad City Steamwheelers return a few key pieces on both the offensive and defensive lines. On the offensive side of the ball, the Steamwheelers return players like Shyron Rodgers, Ivory Scott. Jr, and local legend Joe Krall. Those three players were cogs on the offensive line who last year allowed the second-least amount of sacks and were the fourth-least penalized team in the league.

"We have to keep minimizing the number of penalties and the number of sacks for our team," Krall said. "We always have to aim to keep getting better each day. It's just a next man up mentality, so at the end of the battle in camp, I can see where my teammates are and make a family out of it."

On the defensive side, the team returns standout KeShaun Moore from last year, but brings in a few new faces in Chima Dunga, Qaadir Sheppard, and David Cagle. The addition of Dunga not only brings in experience but production from his previous stops with the Tulsa Oilers and Sioux Falls Storm, totaling more than six tackles for loss in his IFL career.

Offensive Line

Shyron Rodgers

6'4 / 310 - Southeast Missouri State

Entering his second season in the IFL, Rodgers rejoins the team after playing with the Steamwheelers early in the 2024 season. He played at Northwest Mississippi Community College and, most recently, Southeast Missouri State University. He started 21 games at OL for Northwest Mississippi CC and contributed to a combined 16-5 record during his time with the Rangers.

In three seasons at SEMO, he played in 29 games and started 23 of them. In the 2020 season, Rodgers was selected to the Second-Team All-OVC team while playing for the Redhawks.

Tyrone Chambers

6'6 / 340 - Kentucky State

Chambers is entering his third season in the IFL, his first with the Steamwheelers, after spending two seasons with the Iowa Barnstormers.

A defensive lineman in college, Chambers started his career at Toledo University and played for the Rockets from 2017 to 2019. In three seasons, he played 16 games and recorded 21 total tackles, four solo and 17 assisted, and also recorded a half-tackle for loss. Chambers then transferred to Kentucky State University, where he played for three years, appeared in seven games, and recorded five tackles.

Ivory Scott Jr.

6'3 / 330 - Arkansas State

After starting all 16 games last year with the Steamwheelers, Scott Jr. returns to the team for the 2025 season. He previously played at Pearl River Community College and Arkansas State University. At Pearl River CC, Scott was named First-Team All-MACJC (Mississippi Association of Community & Junior Colleges) as a sophomore before joining Arkansas State. In his time with the Red Wolves, he helped the offense average 364.4 passing yards per game and 489.7 total yards per game.

Joe Krall

6'3 / 305 - Monmouth College

Krall, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound offensive lineman from New Berlin, Illinois, will enter his fourth season with the Steamwheelers. During his first season in 2022, he was selected as an IFL All-Rookie member. Following the 2023 season, Krall signed a letter of intent to sign with the XFL San Antonio Brahmas. After the XFL and USFL merger, he was placed on the Brahmas protected roster, but in February, while en route to training camp with the Brahmas, he was cut from the roster. The big-body lineman has been an integral part of the Steamwheelers offense since 2022 and a fan-favorite player alongside Keyvan Rudd.

Tyrone Patterson

6'3 / 310 - UT Martin

A force on the offensive line, Patterson often uses his strength and skill to clear lanes for running backs and will look to do the same in his first season with the Steamwheelers. After being signed by the Jacksonville Sharks, the Steamwheelers acquired him in a trade in 2025.

While at the University of Tennessee-Martin, Patterson was a crucial member of the Skyhawk offensive line. In his senior season, he helped the team average 200+ rushing yards per game.

Defensive Line

Chima Dunga

6'2 / 305 - UCM

Dunga joins the Steamwheelers after signing with the team during the offseason. He spent the 2024 season with the Tulsa Oilers, where he showed off his skills and recorded 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. In 2023, he played one game for the Green Bay Blizzard and had 1.5 tackles. Before joining the Blizzard, Dunga played 15 games in two seasons with Sioux Falls, where he totaled 23 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup.

He played collegiately at the University of Central Missouri, where in the 2021 season, he had 55 total tackles, 34 solo and 21 assisted, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery in 11 games.

KeShaun Moore

6'2 / 300 - Hampton

After spending last season with Quad City, Moore returns for the 2025 season. In 2024, Moore earned IFL All-Rookie and All-IFL honors after his stellar season, where he recorded 41 total tackles, 29 solo and 25 assisted, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, four pass deflections, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two blocked kicks. His 17 tackles for loss were in the top ten in the league in that category.

Moore spent two seasons at James Madison in 2017 and 2018 before transferring to Hampton University to play two seasons there. At James Madison, he had 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack for the Dukes in 10 games. At Hampton, he registered 105 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. His performance earned him second-team All-Big South honors in 2021 and second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors in 2022.

Qaadir Sheppard

6'3 / 252 - Ole Miss

Sheppard enters his first season with Quad City in 2025 and looks to make an impact on defense. He uses his length, power, and physicality to attack the offensive line as a sizable defender.

In three years with Ole Miss from 2017 to 2019, Sheppard played in 27 games and recorded 81 total tackles, 31 solo and 50 assisted, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Before Ole Miss, he spent one year at Syracuse University, where he played nine games and had one tackle, one interception, and one pass deflection. His production in college earned him an invitation to the 2020 National Football League (NFL) Draft Combine.

David Cagle

6'1 / 240 - Concordia-Ann Arbor

Cagle will be entering his first season in the IFL with the Steamwheelers after a four-year career at Concordia-Ann Arbor University.

In four with the Cardinals, Cagle played in 35 games and totaled 132 tackles, 61 solo and 71 assisted, 18 sacks, 32 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four pass breakups.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.