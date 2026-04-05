It Is Next to Impossible to Contain the Great Dhane!
Published on April 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Bandits Win 6th Straight, Secure NLL Playoff Berth Behind Byrne's 10 Points - Buffalo Bandits
- Warriors Drop 15-5 Decision to Bandits on the Road - Vancouver Warriors
- CLINCHED the Rock Are Heading to the Playoffs - Toronto Rock
- Strong Second Half Not Enough for Knighthawks - Rochester Knighthawks
- FireWolves Earn Win in Final Road Game of the Season over Calgary Roughnecks: Game Recap Presented by Tooniebet - Oshawa FireWolves
- Roughnecks Edged by Oshawa - Calgary Roughnecks
- Rock Hold off Feisty Seals in Toronto - San Diego Seals
- Warriors Drop 15-5 Decision to Bandits on the Road - Vancouver Warriors
- Bandits Clinch 6th Straight Playoff Berth - Buffalo Bandits
- Thunderbirds Win Second Straight; Beat Knighthawks in the Nest - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Oshawa FireWolves Look for Victory on the Road in Calgary - Oshawa FireWolves
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