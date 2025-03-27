Isotopes Unveil 2025 Opening Day Roster

The Albuquerque Isotopes, in conjunction with the Colorado Rockies, have announced their 2025 Opening Day roster, a club that features 14 players who have previously spent time in the Duke City.

Third-year manager Pedro Lopez will also welcome 15 new faces to Albuquerque.

The pitching staff will be anchored by Chase Dollander, the top-ranked prospect in the Rockies organization and 25 th overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Dollander was selected by Colorado with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He made his professional debut last season, compiling a 2.59 ERA in 23 starts between High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford while registering 169 strikeouts in 118.0 innings.

The returnees are headlined by outfielder Zac Veen, who enters the season as the Rockies eighth-ranked prospect. Veen played in 21 games with Albuquerque last year after a late-season promotion from Double-A Hartford and clubbed six home runs and stole six bases, including a straight steal of home.

Rockies prospects Adael Amador (seventh) and Ryan Ritter (14th) will each make their Triple-A debuts as key cogs in Albuquerque's infield. Amador made his Major League debut in a brief stint with Colorado last year. For Hartofrd in 2024, he swatted 14 dingers and stole 35 bases. Ritter spent the 2024 campaign with Double-A Hartford and hit .270 with seven homers and 17 stolen bases over 91 games. He was also named the 2023 California League Most Valuable Player with Single-A Fresno.

Catching duties will be shared at the outset between Braxton Fulford, Austin Nola and Ronaiker Palma. Fulford was briefly with the Isotopes in 2023, playing in three games and connecting on a game-winning home run during the final homestand of that season. Nola is the club's elder statesman at 35-years-old, entering his 14 th professional season. He has played in the Major Leagues for Seattle and San Diego, and was a pivotal part of the Padres' 2022 run to the National League Championship Series. Nola is the older brother of Philadelpia Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

Slugging infielder Keston Hiura joins Albuquerque after signing a Minor League deal with Colorado during the off-season. Hiura put on a prodigious power display in the Pacific Coast League last season, launching 20 home runs in just 37 contests, including six blasts in a four-game span when the Bees visited Albuquerque. Hiura has played parts of five seasons in the Major Leagues with Milwaukee and Los Angeles (AL).

Outfielder Sterlin Thompson is set to make his Triple-A debut. Thompson is Colorado's 17 th ranked prospect and is beginning his third full professional season after spending last year with Double-A Hartford where he belted 13 homers and swiped 12 bases. He starred collegiately at the University of Florida.

Left-handed pitcher Jack O'Loughlin will become the fifth Australian-born player to suit up for the Isotopes, joining Paul Mildren (2007), Trent Oeltjen (2010-12), Shane Lindsay (2012) and Peter Moylan (2013). O'Loughlin also made his Major League debut with Oakland in 2024.

Southpaw Jefry Yan has become known for his lively celebrations following strikeouts, both overseas and in the United States. Yan was in the Marlins organization from 2021-23 before pitching with the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball (Japan) last season.

The Opening Day roster features 13 players who have seen time in the Major Leagues: Diego Castillo, Lucas Gilbreath, Tanner Gordon, Jaden Hill, Evan Justice, Karl Kauffmann, Anthony Molina, Owen Miller, Aaron Schunk, O'Loughlin, Nola, Amador and Hiura.

Eight players on the initial roster will be making their Triple-A debut: Zach Agnos, Juan Mejia, Warming Bernabel, Amador, Dollander, Ritter, Thompson and Palma.

The full roster can be seen below. Albuquerque's season is slated to begin tomorrow night in Sacramento with a 7:45 pm MT first pitch against the River Cats. The Isotopes Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 1 vs. Salt Lake at 6:35 pm MT.

RHP: Zach Agnos, Diego Castillo, Dugan Darnell, Chase Dollander, Tanner Gordon, Jaden Hill, Karl Kauffmann, Juan Mejia, Anthony Molina, Andrew Quezada

LHP: Lucas Gilbreath, Evan Justice, Jack O'Loughlin, Carson Palmquist, Ryan Rolison, Jefry Yan

Catchers: Braxton Fulford, Austin Nola, Ronaiker Palma

Infielders: Adael Amador, Warming Bernabel, Julio Carreras, Keston Hiura, Owen Miller, Ryan Ritter, Aaron Schunk

Outfielders: Yanquiel Fernández, Sterlin Thompson, Zac Veen

