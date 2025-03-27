Reno Aces Announce Jersey Set for 2025 Season

March 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have announced their jersey lineup for the 2025 season featuring a new off-white (sail) uniform set to serve as the team's primary home jersey. The new navy and red jerseys are available for purchase in the team store now while the sail jerseys are available for pre-order.

To purchase all three of the 2025 jerseys, visit the official team store website here.

The entire set features stitched twill logos, numbers and braiding as opposed to the fully sublimated design in previous years. They also use playing card font for the numbers on the front and back instead of the standard block lettering.

Other details include the new MiLB logo as a neck patch and a new Diamondbacks logo with teal accents on the right sleeve.

The new off-white (sail) fabric color matches the uniforms worn by the D-backs. Just as their parent club does, the Aces' new sail uniforms will be used as their primary home jersey this season. They will wear them every home Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday (subject to change).

A change to this year's jersey rotation will be the navy jersey being worn every Sunday home game as opposed to the red. This year's Navy tops have been switched from the "R" logo to the full "Reno" script mark.

The second alternate for the "BLC Nine" this season will be a revamped red jersey featuring a switch to the "R" logo and the addition of the player number on the upper right chest. Previously worn on Sundays, the red tops will be worn on select Saturdays during the 2025 campaign.

Additionally, the Aces will bring back their Silver Sox throwbacks every Thursday home game for Throwback Thursday to honor the baseball history in Reno. They will also showcase different theme night jerseys throughout the year that will be announced at the beginning of each month throughout the season.

The Reno Aces open the season tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. PDT in Las Vegas against the Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics. Their 2025 home opener at Greater Nevada Field will be at 2:05 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, April 1st, against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

