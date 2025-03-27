OKC Comets Release 2025 Preliminary Roster

March 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Dodgers, have announced Oklahoma City's preliminary roster as the newly branded team gets ready to officially take the field for the first time as the Comets.

The preliminary roster is not considered the official Opening Day roster, and the official roster will be determined prior to Friday's season opener in Sugar Land, Texas.

The roster features two of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top three prospects, and three of the organization's top nine prospects, per Baseball America: Catcher Dalton Rushing (No. 2), infielder Alex Freeland (No. 3), and pitcher Justin Wrobleski (No. 9). Rushing is the reigning Los Angeles Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year. Between OKC and Double-A Tulsa in 2024, Rushing slashed .271/.384/.512 with 26 home runs and 85 RBI. He led all Dodgers minor leaguers with a .896 OPS, ranked second in home runs and SLG, and third in RBI and OBP. His first 77 games of the season were with Tulsa, where he was named a Texas League Post-Season All-Star and the league's Top MLB Prospect. Rushing joined OKC in August and played 37 games at Triple-A. He is tabbed as the No. 30 overall prospect in the Minors by Baseball America.

Freeland split 2024 between three levels of the Dodger's minor league chain, starting at High-A and ending in Triple-A. He led the farm system with 91 walks and was one of four players across the Minors to score at least 100 runs. Freeland, who primarily plays shortstop, is ranked as the No. 46 overall prospect in the Minors by Baseball America. Wrobelski pitched in eight games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, in addition to seeing time at Double-A and Triple-A. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy struck out 42 batters in his 28.0 innings with OKC last season.

Another player ranked among Baseball America's top Dodgers prospects is pitcher Nick Frasso (No. 17). Frasso missed all of the 2024 season after undergoing right shoulder surgery but is back to full health. He split 2023 between Tulsa and OKC, and he is scheduled to be OKC's Opening Night starting pitcher Friday in Sugar Land.

The preliminary roster features eight total members of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster. In addition to Wrobleski and Frasso, the list includes pitchers Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Matt Sauer, catcher Hunter Feduccia, infielder Hyesong Kim, and outfielder James Outman.

Knack shuttled between OKC and Los Angeles throughout 2024 and posted a 3.65 ERA over 69.0 innings in the Majors. He appeared in each round of the 2024 MLB Postseason, including 4.0 innings during Game 4 of the World Series.

Feduccia enters his fourth season with Oklahoma City and has served as the team's primary catcher in each of the last two seasons. He made his Major League debut last season and played in five games with the Dodgers. Outman spent most of last season with OKC and was named a PCL Post-Season All-Star after accumulating a .933 OPS at Triple-A. Kim is playing his first year in the United States after eight seasons in his native South Korea, where he was a .304 career hitter in the KBO.

A total of 16 players spent at least part of the 2024 season in Oklahoma City, including pitchers Carlos Duran, Alec Gamboa, Ben Harris, Jose Hernandez, Jack Little and Ryan Sublette. Position players who return include catcher Chris Okey, infielders Austin Gauthier and Kody Hoese and outfielder Ryan Ward. A former first round pick of the Dodgers in 2019, Hoese had a breakout campaign last season, setting career highs in virtually all offensive categories, including 17 homers, a team-leading 32 doubles and 79 RBI. Ward has led OKC in RBI in each of the past two seasons, totaling 196 RBI across 2023-24. Last season he became just the third player in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) to hit at least 33 home runs - best in the PCL - and just the fourth player to notch at least 100 RBI in a single season. He enters 2025 with 54 career homers with OKC and is just six home runs shy of tying the Bricktown era career record.

Of the 28 players on the preliminary roster, 12 have previous Major League experience, with five appearing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 while four others appeared elsewhere in the Major Leagues last season. Infielder Michael Chavis and outfielder Eddie Rosario have logged significant time in the Majors during their careers. Chavis has played in part of five seasons totaling 357 games. Rosario - the 2021 National League Championship Series MVP with the Atlanta Braves - is closing in on 10 years of Major League service time and has appeared in over 1,100 games.

Two other pitchers on the roster have also previously appeared in the Majors: Julian Fernández and Joe Jacques.

Excluding Kim, only two players on the preliminary roster have yet to appear in a Triple-A game in their careers: relief pitchers Logan Boyer and Sam Carlson.

A total of nine players are entering their first season in the Dodgers organization, including pitcher Justin Jarvis and outfielder Justin Dean, who both signed as minor league free agents this past offseason.

The full preliminary roster can be found here.

After a three-game road series in Sugar Land, the Comets open the 2025 home schedule Tuesday, April 1 against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. OKC will square off against the Chihuahuas for six games, including a $2 Tuesday and postgame fireworks during the home opener, another fireworks night April 4, a Comets hat giveaway April 5, and the first family Sunday with kids able to run the bases following the game April 6.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com/tickets or call (405) 218-2182.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.