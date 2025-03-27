Reno Aces Opening Day Flash Sale

March 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WHAT: $10 tickets in Infield Reserve for Opening Day (April 1st), limited to ten (10) tickets per transaction by using code "ACES"

WHEN: Thursday, March 27th, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM PDT.

WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003

The Reno Aces open the 2025 season on the road in Las Vegas tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. PDT. Their first game at Greater Nevada Field will be Tuesday, April 1st, against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at 2:05 p.m. PDT, the first of a six-game series.

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

