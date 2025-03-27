Defending Triple-A Champion Space Cowboys Begin 2025 with Three-Game Series

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros and defending Triple-A National Champions, are set to begin their season on Friday, March 28 as they take on the Oklahoma City Comets for a three-game weekend series. It is the first time in Sugar Land's affiliated history that they are opening the season at home.

Prior to the start of the season, members of the Space Cowboys will be in attendance for League One Volleyball Houston on Thursday night at the Fort Bend County Epicenter for LOVB Houston's match with LOVB Atlanta.

Friday, March 28 vs. OKC @ 7:05 PM

Opening Weekend presented by Constellation kicks off with a Friday night matchup between the Space Cowboys and the Comets. During the day on Friday, both the Pacific Coast League and Triple-A National Championship Trophy will be at Regions Bank Sugar Land at 2310 Highway 6 as part of the Trophy Tour presented by Visit Sugar Land. The stop is also part of the Regions Bank Big Bike Branch tour and Orion will be on-site along with a food truck as part of the festivities. The Regions Bank Big Bike will also be at Constellation Field on Friday night.

Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch. Pregame festivities at Constellation Field will include free face painting and a balloon artist, along with full introductions of the 2025 Space Cowboys.

One special fan will have a chance to throw out 'The First Pitch of 2025' as the Space Cowboys will select a fan in attendance on Friday night to throw out the first ceremonial first pitch of the season. Stick around after the game for a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show on the first Fireworks Friday of the season.

Saturday, March 29 vs. OKC @ 6:05 PM

As the first giveaway of 2025, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Home Jersey presented by Pepsi when the gates open at 4:30 pm. Lindsey Elementary will be on hand to perform the national anthem, and members of the playoff bound League One Volleyball Houston team will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Sunday, March 30 vs. OKC @ 2:05 PM

Opening Weekend presented by Constellation concludes with a full Sunday of family fun. On Princess Day, fans are encouraged to come to the ballpark dressed as their favorite princess or prince. An optional pregame Princess Tea Party and Meet and Greet ticket add-on in the Party Suites from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm is available for purchase here, which will include a meet and greet with the princesses at the ballpark that day, photo opportunities, storytelling, music and more.

Sunday is also Group 1 Automotive Day, where over 100 employees will be recognized pregame.

On Orion's Kids Day, all fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kid's Run the Bases. Sunday Family Four Packs are available which start at $44 and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas, with the option to add on additional tickets or upgraded seats.

With the full promotional schedule announced for 2025, single game tickets for all 75 home games are on sale now for the 2025 Space Cowboys season. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

