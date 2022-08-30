Isotopes Unveil 2023 Season Schedule

The Albuquerque Isotopes today unveiled their 2023 season schedule that will see the Isotopes once again play 150 games. The schedule will be divided equally with 75 home games and 75 games on the road.

"Next season's schedule welcomes all PCL opponents and a great mix of weekend dates and holidays," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "We're already busy putting together the promotional calendar which will feature many exciting nights that our fans look forward to annually."

The Season Opener is slated for March 31 at Round Rock - the first time in club history the team will play a Regular Season game in March. Albuquerque will return to Rio Grande Credit Union Field on Tuesday, April 4 when they host Salt Lake for the 2023 Home Opener.

Highlights of the 2023 home schedule include: Easter (April 9), Cinco de Mayo (May 5), Mother's Day (May 7), Memorial Day weekend (May 26-28) and Independence Day Weekend (July 1-3).

The Isotopes will host two 12-game homestands (May 16-28 and July 25-August 6) and also have two 12-game road trips (June 13-25 and August 22-September 3). Every series will be six games with the exception of two, three-game sets at Round Rock and at home versus Salt Lake. Additionally, the universal off-day across all of Minor League Baseball will remain on Monday, excluding July 3.

The Isotopes will host and travel to every Pacific Coast League team at least once. Albuquerque will battle PCL East division rivals El Paso and Oklahoma City for 24 games each - the most contests against any team during the campaign. They will play Round Rock 21 times and Sugar Land 18 times while squaring off against each PCL West squad for 12 tilts (except 15 against Salt Lake).

The home schedule features 39 weekend dates at home. Albuquerque will host a season-high 18 home games during May while every other month the team is scheduled to play 12 home games with the exception of June (nine games).

Albuquerque's 2023 Regular Season campaign will finish at RGCU Field when the Isotopes host the Oklahoma City Dodgers from September 19-24. Information regarding the postseason format will be released by MLB at a later date.

Game times and promotions will also be announced during the off-season. The Isotopes 2023 schedule can be found here. Current Isotopes season ticket holders and other plan holders will be contacted by their sales representative in the coming weeks regarding the renewal process. The current 2022 season continues until the last week of September. The Isotopes have 16 home games remaining over two remaining homestands (September 6-18 and September 26-28).

