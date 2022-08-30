Space Cowboys Postpone Series Opener vs. Albuquerque

August 30, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys' series opener vs. the Albuquerque Isotopes scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Constellation Field has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The Space Cowboys have yet to announce when Tuesday's game will be rescheduled. The series is scheduled to resume at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday at Constellation Field.

Tickets for Tuesday's game can be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2022 season. Exchanges will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, by visiting the Regions Bank Ticket Office at Constellation Field, or by calling the ticket office at 281-240-4487. Per the Space Cowboys' rain and ticket exchange policy, refunds will not be available.

