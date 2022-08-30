Reno Aces, Northern Nevada Baseball Club Announce Fall Break Camp at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. - Youth baseball players throughout the Northern Nevada region will once again have the opportunity to hone their skills at Greater Nevada Field and while receiving instruction from former Major League baseball players Chris Gimenez and Chris Aguila at Aces Camps from October 3-5, 2022.

Open to kids ages 9-to-13, the camp will run from 9 AM to 1 PM each day.

Parents are able to register their child for $250 by visiting RenoAces.com. Registration fee includes three days of instruction, lunch each day, and one (1) Standing Room Only ticket to the Tuesday, September 27th Reno Aces game vs. Tacoma Rainiers.

