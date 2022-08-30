OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 30, 2022

August 30, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (71-52) at Round Rock Express (67-56)

Game #124 of 150/Road #58 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Andre Jackson (2-7, 5.05) vs. RR-RHP Cole Winn (8-4, 5.68)

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 6:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have won three straight games as they open a key road series against the Round Rock Express at 6:35 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers lead the PCL East Division and have a 4.0-game lead ahead of second-place Round Rock with 27 games remaining in the regular season.

Last Game: Six different players hit home runs for the Oklahoma City Dodgers in a 13-4 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in the series finale between the teams. The Dodgers' first seven runs of the game scored via home runs as well as 10 of the team's first 11 runs. After falling behind, 1-0, in the second inning, Oklahoma City answered with 11 straight runs. James Outman tied the score, 1-1, with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning out to the batter's eye in center field. The Dodgers scored five runs in the fourth inning on three home runs, including two-run homers by both Edwin Ríos and Jason Martin as well as a solo homer by Jake Amaya for a 6-1 lead. Miguel Vargas added a solo homer out to left field in the fifth inning before OKC added four more runs in the sixth inning on a RBI double by Jake Amaya and three-run homer by Devin Mann. The Chihuahuas scored three runs in the seventh inning to trim OKC's lead to 11-4 before the Dodgers scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on RBI groundouts to extend to a 13-4 lead. Heavy rain began to fall during the top of the ninth inning, and after a 44-minute delay, the game was officially called.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Andre Jackson (2-7) is scheduled to make his team-leading 20th start of the season in tonight's series opener...He last pitched Aug. 24 against El Paso in OKC, following opener Justin Hagenman. Jackson pitched 4.1 innings, allowing one run and four hits with three walks and three strikeouts to pick up his second win of the season...During a start Aug. 2 in Salt Lake, Jackson matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over 5.0 scoreless innings, recording his third career double-digit strikeout game and his first since June 10, 2019 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga against Inland Empire...The Dodgers are 7-12 in his starts this season, with wins in four of six. During that time, Jackson has posted a 3.08 ERA and held opponents to a .214 batting average over 26.1 IP...Jackson was selected by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah and made his Major League debut last season...Tonight is Jackson's fifth start against the Express this season. So far he is 0-3 with a 9.24 ERA over 12.2 innings against Round Rock with 13 walks and nine strikeouts. Over his last two outings against Round Rock he has allowed a combined three runs and nine hits over 10.0 innings, but was charged with losses in both outings.

Against the Express: 2022: 14-10 2021: 16-13 All-time: 160-131 At RR: 85-64 The Dodgers and Express meet for their fifth and final series this season and first in Round Rock since early June...The Dodgers have won back-to-back games against the Express, but Round Rock won the most recent series between the teams Aug. 9-14 in OKC, 4-2, after the Dodgers took each of the first three series by 4-2 margins...The Dodgers won the last meeting between the teams, 20-3, scoring 20 runs for the sixth time in team's Bricktown era (since 1998) and for the first time since a 20-9 win at El Paso May 30, 2021. It was the most runs scored by the team at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since tying the team record with 24 runs Aug. 3, 2013 against Colorado Springs...Miguel Vargas leads OKC with 32 hits and 22 RBI during the season series and Ryan Noda has hit five homers...The teams had a wild first series in Round Rock May 10-15, which OKC won, 4-2. OKC recorded its largest shutout win in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) with a 19-0 victory May 12 and Yefry Ramírez became the first OKC Dodger and first pitcher throughout the entire PCL to throw a nine-inning shutout since 2018. Six different players homered in that same game for the first time in the team's Bricktown era. In the series finale May 15, OKC lost a game when scoring at least 13 runs for the first time since 2007, as Round Rock won, 14-13...After the Dodgers started the season 11-5 against Round Rock, the Express has won five of the last eight meetings. Last series, Round Rock won four straight games within the same series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time since April 19-22, 2011.

Six Pack: Six different players hit home runs Sunday as the Dodgers tied their season-high mark for home runs in a single game, first set May 12 in a 19-0 road win in Round Rock. On Sunday, James Outman, Edwin Ríos, Jason Martin, Jake Amaya, Miguel Vargas and Devin Mann all homered. In the May 12 victory, six different players also hit OKC's home runs, marking the first time six different OKC players homered in the same game during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998): Eddy Alvarez, Andy Burns, Jake Lamb, Jason Martin, Ryan Noda and Kevin Pillar. Martin is the only Dodgers player to homer in both of Oklahoma City's six-homer games this season. The power burst also tied for the most homers hit in a game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, last achieved July 23, 2021 vs. Sugar Land...Sunday's six-homer outing came following a stretch in which the Dodgers hit just two homers over their previous four games and four homers over their previous six games...The Dodgers have now hit five or more homers in three games this season, but twice in their last eight games (also Aug. 20 at Sugar Land).

Big Game James: James Outman was named PCL Player of the Week for Aug. 22-28 by MiLB Monday. During the week and six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, Outman went 12-for-21 with 10 extra-base hits - five doubles, three triples and two homers - along with 14 RBI. It's the first time since the first week of the season an OKC player was named as the league's top performer, when Zach McKinstry took home the honor...On Sunday, Outman finished the night 2-for-3 with a home run and scored a game-high three runs...In his nine games with OKC in August, Outman is batting .419 (13x31) and 11 of his hits have gone for extra bases. He has 16 RBI during the nine games and has 40 RBI in his 31 games with OKC overall since joining the team in late June...On Friday, Outman completed OKC's first cycle since 2011 with a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and two triples. He went 5-for-5, tallying a career-high five hits and tied his career high with six RBI, reaching six RBI for the second time in three games after he also pulled off the feat Wednesday against El Paso. Friday was his third six-RBI game of the season and was the fourth time since July 13 Outman recorded five or more RBI in a game. He is the first OKC player with multiple six-plus RBI games in one season since Victor Diaz in 2007...Entering tonight, Outman has collected a extra-base hits in seven of his last 13 plate appearances.

Gettin' Miggy With It: Miguel Vargas went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored Sunday as he extended his hitting streak to 14 games - the longest active hitting streak in the PCL. His 14-game streak ties his season-long streak and also the longest hitting streak by an OKC player this season. During his current hitting streak, Vargas is 20-for-46 (.435) with 10 RBI, nine extra-base hits, 14 walks and 15 runs scored (.581 OBP)...His home run Sunday was his' 17th of the season as he homered in a second straight game, and Vargas now has a team-leading 39 multi-hit games this season...Vargas has also hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games, and over his last 10 games, Vargas is 16-for-31 with eight extra-base hits, nine walks and two HBP, resulting in a .643 OBP (27/42)...Vargas leads the PCL with 99 runs scored this season and the total ranks third on OKC's all-time list for most runs scored in a single season during the Bricktown era (since 1998). He has scored the most runs by an OKC player since Esteban German scored a team-record 103 runs and Ian Kinsler had 102 runs both during the 2005 season...Vargas leads the Dodgers with 32 doubles for the most doubles by an OKC player in a season since Brandon Laird hit 33 in 2013...In addition to leading the league in runs scored, Vargas leads the PCL with 133 hits and is tied for first with 32 doubles, while his .304 AVG, 69 walks, 224 total bases, .402 OBP are third, his 82 RBI are tied for third, his 53 extra-base hits are fourth and his .913 OPS is sixth.

J-Mart Special: Jason Martin hit his team-leading 28th home run Sunday night to move into a tie for the PCL lead in home runs this season. He also finished the night with three RBI and now has 94 RBI this season - second-most in the league and one behind the league leader. With his Sunday homer, Martin also extended his season-best on-base streak to 19 games - the third-longest current on-base streak in the league and tied for second-longest by an OKC player this season...He has hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games, going 21-for-71 (.296) with four homers, three doubles, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored. His 25 hits this month lead the Dodgers in August, which includes 10 extra-base hits and a team-leading six homers...Martin is the seventh player during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) with 28 or more homers in a single season and his 94 RBI are the most by an OKC player since Nelson Cruz compiled 99 RBI in 2008...In addition to home runs and RBI, Martin also ranks among PCL leaders in total bases (2nd, 230), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 54), runs (3rd, 90), hits (4th, 115), OPS (4th, .950), walks (5th, 62), SLG (5th, .571) and OBP (8th, .379).

Beast Node: Ryan Noda did not play Sunday, but on Saturday connected on a RBI single, drew two walks and scored a run to extend his on-base streak to 17 games - tying his season-high on-base streak. It is his third on-base streak of the season of at least 13 games...Over his last 21 games, Noda is 22-for-67 (.328) with five doubles, four homers, 20 RBI, 15 runs and 20 walks with a .516 OBP. In the month of August, he leads OKC with 21 RBI. He has a team-high six hit by pitches this month and is tied for first with 20 walks, owning a .471 OBP...Overall this season, Noda ranks among PCL leaders in walks (2nd, 74), OBP (5th, .395), RBI (5th, 76), total bases (9th, 189) and runs scored (10th, 71).

Walking Papers: The Dodgers drew five more walks Sunday night to add to the team's single-season record. They pace all Triple-A teams in walks this season and rank third overall in the Minors with a team-record 616 walks during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team has drawn 192 walks in the 33 games following the All-Star Break for an average of 5.82 per game, including 13 games with seven or more walks...Entering tonight, OKC has drawn at least five walks in eight straight games...The last PCL teams with more than 616 walks in a season were Salt Lake (637) and Round Rock (623) during the 140-game 2019 season...As a result, OKC also leads all Triple-A teams with a .370 OBP - tied for second among full-season teams in the Minors...On the other hand, the Dodgers pitching staff allowed six walks Sunday to set a new single-season team record, bringing up their total to 595 walks. The previous record was 591, set in 2000. The Dodgers lead all Triple-A teams in walks and are seventh overall in the Minors.

The Rundown: The Dodgers scored seven or more runs for a third straight game Sunday and scored 13 runs for the third time in the last eight games...The Dodgers have scored 155 runs through 24 games in August for their second-highest scoring month of the season, trailing only the 191 runs the Dodgers scored in 26 May games...The five runs scored by the Dodgers in the fourth inning marked the fourth time during the El Paso series and seventh time in the last 13 games the Dodgers' offense had an inning with five or more runs...The Dodgers are currently second among Triple-A teams and fifth overall in the Minors with 777 runs scored this season...Over the last eight games, the Dodgers are 5-3. In the five wins, they've scored 55 runs on 64 hits, batting .360 (64x178) overall and .400 (28x70) with runners in scoring position. In the three losses, they have combined for 10 runs and 19 hits over 29 innings while batting .192 (19x99), including 5-for-30 with runners in scoring position...The Dodgers compiled eight extra-base hits Sunday for the team's highest total since July 12 in Tacoma when they had 10 extra-base hits. It was the team's sixth game of the season with at least eight XBH.

Around the Horn: Tomás Telis finished with a hit, run scored and RBI Sunday as he extended his season-best hitting streak to 10 games. He is 11-for-37 during the streak and owns one of 10 hitting streaks of 10 games or longer by an OKC player this season...Devin Mann popped his first Triple-A homer Sunday and his 12th home run of the season overall, including his time with Double-A Tulsa. Mann is currently on a five-game hitting streak, going 5-for-13 with three extra-base hits and five RBI...The Dodgers own a 12-11 record in series openers this season, with losses in three straight. In each of those losses, the Dodgers led seventh inning or later. The team is 5-5 in road openers, including 3-1 over the last four.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.