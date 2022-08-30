Space Cowboys Welcome Albuquerque for 6-Game Homestand

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys begin their penultimate homestand of 2022 at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Constellation Field, opening a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Barks and Brews (presented by Hollywood Feed) returns to Constellation Field Thursday and the weekend features an appearance from actress, Kate Flannery, a Space Cowboys jersey giveaway and an Orion bobblehead.

Fans can purchase tickets for all games and can get further information on all promotions and giveaways by visiting slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

7:05 p.m., Tuesday, August 29, vs. Albuquerque

Five-Dollar Frozens (presented by Jose Curevo Tradicional) - Fans can purchase $5 frozen margaritas for every Tuesday home game.

Kids Eat Free - For every Tuesday home game, the Space Cowboys are offering a food voucher - good for a hot dog and a drink - to all fans 12-and-under as they enter Constellation Field.

7:05 p.m., Wednesday, August 30, vs. Albuquerque

Dollar Dogs (presented by Texas Chili) - Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field every Wednesday home game in 2022.

Goodwill Wednesdays - People can donate gently used items to participating Goodwill store and receive a ticket voucher to a Space Cowboys game. People can also donate their gently used items at Constellation Field on Wednesdays and receive a general admission ticket to that night's game. For more information on participating Goodwill locations, people can visit the following link: https://atmilb.com/3Sk0hNu.

7:05 p.m., Thursday, August 31, vs. Albuquerque

Thirsty Thursday (presented by Space Train IPA)- Every Thursday home game in 2022, fans can purchase $2 domestic draft beers and sodas throughout concession stands at Constellation Field.

Barks and Brews (presented by Hollywood Feed)- Fans can bring their dogs to Constellation Field and enjoy Space Cowboys baseball. All fans bringing their dogs must be seated in the Grassland area of the ballpark and will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

7:05 p.m., Friday, September 1, vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

Friday Fireworks (presented by Gentle Ben) - The Space Cowboys will light up the sky Texas-style with a postgame fireworks show every Friday home game this season.

Jose Altuve Jersey Giveaway (presented by H-E-B) - Upon entry to Friday's game, 2,000 fans will receive a replica Houston Astros Jose Altuve jersey

First Responders Night - All first responders receive a FREE lower bowl ticket and a discount on additional tickets by calling our ticket office at 281-240-4487

Family Four-Pack - Kick off the weekend with the family at Constellation Field, with a four-pack of tickets that includes four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44. Fans can also upgrade their Family Four-Pack seating with an $88 package. Fans can head to the following link for more information on Family Four-Packs: https://atmilb.com/3BCP5pD.

6:05 p.m., Saturday, August 20, vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

Space Cowboys Fauxback Pullover Jersey (presented by Frost Bank) - The Space Cowboys will be giving away 2,000 Space Cowboys fauxback pullover jerseys as the enter the gates for Saturday's game.

Kate Flannery Night - Television actress Kate Flannery will be in attendance for the Space Cowboys' Saturday game. Flannery will be available to the public for autographs on the Constellation Field concourse from 6-6:45 p.m. There is also a VIP meet-and-greet available from 4:15-5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the VIP meet-and-greet by visiting the following link: https://atmilb.com/3CHuRLM. Flannery will be included during in-game entertainment throughout the night, and will also spend an inning on the Space Cowboys radio broadcast on ESPN 92.5 FM.

Seltzer Fest (Presented by Corona Seltzer) - Fans can taste numerous local hard seltzers with a $15 add-on package to their tickets for Saturday's game. The add-on package includes five seltzer tastings and the chance to win prizes/swag from local breweries. Fans can head to the following link to purchase their seltzer fest tickets: https://atmilb.com/3QYbAKv. Tickets for Seltzer Fest can also be purchased during the game at the HEB Picnic Plaza.

6:05 p.m., Sunday, August 21, vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

Orion Bobblehead (presented by H-E-B) - The Space Cowboys will be giving their first ever Orion bobblehead to 2,000 fans as they enter the gates for Sunday's game as part of Orion's birthday celebration. Mascots from pro sports teams throughout the Houston area will be in attendance for meet-and-greet opportunities.

Family Four-Pack - Finish out the week with the family at Constellation Field, with a four-pack of tickets that includes four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44 every Sunday home game. Fans can also upgrade their Family Four-Pack seating with an $88 package. Fans can head to the following link for more information on Family Four-Packs: https://atmilb.com/3BCP5pD.

Orion's Kid Club Sundays (Presented by Sugar Mill Montessori School & Meadow Montessori School) - Prior to every Sunday home game, kids can play catch on the Constellation Field outfield. Select Space Cowboys players will be available for autographs on the Constellation Field concourse for autographs. Following the game, kids also get to run the bases (presented by Caldwell & Steinbring). For more information on Orion's Kids Club, please visit slspacecowboys.com/kidsclub.

