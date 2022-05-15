Isotopes Salvage Series Split with 4-3 Triumph

Albuquerque, NM - Isotopes starter Zach Neal fanned nine batters, a season-high, while Scott Schebler swatted a two-run clout and registered his first three-hit game of the season to propel Albuquerque to a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon at Isotopes Park.

With the win, the Isotopes (16-20) split the six-game series with the Space Cowboys.

In the box, Albuquerque tallied six hits, one homer and one triple. Schebler's three hits was a game high. He also had two RBI. Jonathan Morales and Kyle Holder each drove in two runs on sac flies.

Neal completed 6.0 innings for the first time this year. He allowed three runs on six hits, two homers and one walk. Chad Smith picked up his sixth save of the year with a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two punchouts.

Sugar Land's (15-21) hot offense continued as they plated a run in the first inning for the fourth time this series behind an RBI single, 107 MPH off the bat, from J.J. Matijevic. The Isotopes responded in the home half of the first to take a 2-1 lead. Trejo drew a one-out walk. Two batters later, Schebler belted his sixth homer of the year.

The Space Cowboys retook the lead, 3-2, in the fourth when they hit back-to-back homers for the third time this series. This time Corey Julks and Korey Lee had the honor. The back and forth battle continued in the fifth when the Isotopes tied the game, 3-3. Vilade stroked a leadoff triple to right-center. Two batters later, Holder skied a sac fly to center.

Albuquerque took the lead, 4-3, for good on its second sac fly of the contest. Schebler and Serven both swatted one-out singles and advanced a base on a wild pitch. With Morales at the plate, he laced a ball deep enough to the right-center field gap for a sac fly.

Topes Scope:

- Schebler broke an eight-game (26 at-bats) homerless streak, April 30 vs. Sacramento.

-He also compiled his first three-hit game since June 3, 2021, with Salt Lake vs. Tacoma.

-The Isotopes are now 1-2-3 over their six series on the year.

-The Isotopes are now 4-2 in series finales on the year and 2-1 at home.

-Neal compiled a season-high nine strikeouts, the most in a MiLB game since his career-high (11) on May 22, 2015.

-He also completed 6.0 innings for the first time since Aug. 18, 2018 with OKC.

-Bernard has cooled off over the last three games, he's gone just 1-for-13 with eight groundball outs.

-In the fourth inning, Corey Julks and Korey Lee hit back-to-back homers, marking the third time this series the Space Cowboys hit back-to-back clouts (5/14, Lewis Brinson and Korey Lee and 5/10 Korey Lee, J.J. Matijevic).

-Smith registered his sixth save of the season-the most in the PCL this season. -With the win, the Topes move to 41-87 against Houston Astros affiliates since August 27, 2012.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes begin a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees, affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday at 6:05 pm MT.

