Dean homers thrice, Diaz twice in River Cats' comeback victory

El Paso, Texas - One day after being burned by the long ball, the Sacramento River Cats (18-18) blasted six homers in their 11-8 comeback victory at the El Paso Chihuahuas (20-16) to earn the series split on Sunday.

Down 8-7 in the top of the eighth with two on and two outs, second baseman Isan Díaz launched a towering go-ahead homer, his second big fly of the day.

One pitch later, right fielder Austin Dean tied a River Cats record with his third home run of the day (all solo shots) for an 11-8 lead.

The Chihuahuas did not roll over, as they loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning for center fielder Shogo Akiyama, but righty Matt Carasiti was able to force the game-ending ground out for his first save of the season.

Center fielder Heliot Ramos knocked in the River Cats' first two runs of the day with a home run to center field, his third homer of the season.

Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer left with a chance to earn his first win of the season, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while tying his season-high with seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings.

The River Cats could not hold onto Plassmeyer's lead, as a two-out throwing error by shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa preceded a three-run go-ahead triple by Akiyama.

Right-hander Sean Hjelle (2-1, 6.31) will kick off the River Cats' 12-game homestand on Tuesday. Hjelle will take on Tacoma left-hander Justus Sheffield (0-2, 24.30) at 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Díaz and Dean, both former Marlins prospects, combined to go 5-for-10 with five home runs and seven RBIs.

Rehabbing San Francisco infielder Tommy La Stella continued his hot stretch, going 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored. La Stella is 9-for-29 (.310) with eight runs, two doubles, two home runs, and seven RBIs in nine rehab games.

Designated hitter Jason Krizan came off the bench for La Stella and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.

