MacKinnon, Adell Power Bees to Win

The Salt Lake Bees scored in double figures for the third time in this series, as they rolled to an 11-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday. The Bees broke a 1-1 tie with a six run fourth inning, highlighted by a two run double by Jo Adell. Salt Lake would add one more run in the fifth two in the sixth and one in the seventh. David MacKinnon led the Bees with three hits and three runs batted in, while Adell would add two hits, including a 446 foot home run, and three RBI.

Elvis Peguero (3-0) earned the win, as he retired all seven batters he faced, striking out the last four. Starter Janson Junk went four and two-third innings and allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks. The win pulls the Bees into a tie for first place with Las Vegas. Colby Fitch set a franchise record, as he was hit by a pitch three times in the game. A team record was also set, as Salt Lake was hit by a pitch on five occasions.

