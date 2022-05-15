Space Cowboys Game Notes

May 15, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







León KING: Pedro León went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI on Saturday. It was the first multi-homer game of his MiLB career. His first homer traveled 458 feet, making it the longest from the Space Cowboys this season. His second home run had an exit velocity of 110.7, which is the hardest-hit home run from the Space Cowboys this season. His six RBI are also the most from a Space Cowboys player this year. León is hitting .328 (20x61) with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, 15 RBI and six stolen bases over his last 17 games. León ranks amongst Pacific Coast League leaders in: Extra-Base Hits (18, 1st), Doubles (10, T-1st), Stolen Bases (10, 5th), Slugging Percentage (.574, 6th), RBI (26, T-6th) and OPS (.967, 8th).

BRIN DIESEL: Lewis Brinson has hit four home runs over his last 13 games. Over his last seven, Brinson has hit .357 (10x28) with a double, triple, two home runs and three RBI.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.