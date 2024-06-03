Isotopes Routed by Oklahoma City, 13-2

June 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Isotopes starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann retired the first 11 batters of Sunday's game and it seemed a potential gem was in the making. However, visiting Oklahoma City found their stroke at the plate, scoring nine runs between the fourth and sixth innings, on their way to a 13-1 series-ending rout at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the victory, Oklahoma City took five of six games in this series, and finished with a 9-3 record at Isotopes Park in 2024. This is tied for Albuquerque's most defeats at home to a single opponent in one season (also: Sugar Land, 2023).

- The Isotopes extended a franchise-worst streak by losing their sixth consecutive home series, dating back to the start of the campaign, March 29-31 vs. El Paso.

- Oklahoma City outscored Albuquerque 59-21 during the series. Five of the Isotopes 20 runs came across either a groundout, sacrifice fly, or passed ball.

- The Isotopes were held to two or fewer runs for the 14th time this season, 10 coming in the last 27 contests dating back to May 3 vs. Round Rock. Additionally, 10 of their 14 games plating two or fewer tallies have come at home. Albuquerque has not been shut out in 2024.

- Over six contests in this series, the Isotopes finished with 6-for-52 with runners in scoring position.

- Trey Sweeney finished a monster week with two home runs, giving him six in the series. Seven of his nine long balls this season have come at Isotopes Park. Additionally, this marked the 11th time an opposing player has hit multiple homers in a game in 2024, and third during this homestand. Sweeney clubbed a trio on Wednesday, before Ryan Ward connected on a pair Saturday.

- Kauffmann relented at least seven earned runs for the third time in 2024 (also: April 10 vs. Sugar Land; May 3 vs. Round Rock). It was the eighth time an Isotopes starter suffered the fate and second in three nights. Peyton Battenfield allowed 10 runs in 2.1 frames on Friday.

- Coco Montes finished 3-for-4, including a triple (Albuquerque's only XBH of the contest). It was his team-leading 24th multi-hit game of the season and seventh performance with at least three knocks. Additionally, Montes has multi-hit outings in at least two-straight contests seven times this year.

- With two out in the ninth inning, Hunter Stovall connected on his second home run of the season. He also went deep May 17 vs. Sugar Land.

- At the plate, the Isotopes fanned at least 14 times for the fifth time during the campaign. Three of the instances have come against Oklahoma City, including a season-worst 16 on April 2.

- James Outman became the second opposing player to take four walks in a game this season (also: Drew Avans, April 23 vs. Oklahoma City).

- Albuquerque has allowed their opponent to score first in seven consecutive ballgames, tying a season-high reached on two previous occassions (also: April 6-13, May 3-10).

- The Isotopes became the second full-season team in all of professional baseball with 40 losses this year. The White Sox dropped to 15-45 after today's game.

On Deck: The Isotopes head to the west coast for the first time in 2024, as they are set to open a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats (AAA Giants) on Tuesday. Neither Albuquerque or Sacramento has announced a probable for any of the contests.

