Express RHP Johnny Cueto Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

June 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express RHP Johnny Cueto was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for May 27-June 2, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday afternoon. Cueto is the second member of the E-Train to earn the weekly honor after RHP Jack Leiter won the award from April 22-28.

This is the third time the 38-year-old has won an MiLB Pitcher of the Week Award but the first since he did it in the Southern League while with the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) on July 2, 2007.

The right-hander earned a victory on May 30 when he tossed 6.0 innings of scoreless baseball with only three hits, two walks and six strikeouts against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) last week. His 6.0 innings and six strikeouts were both a season-high.

In three starts this year with the Express, Cueto is 1-0 with a 2.40 ERA (5 ER/18.0 IP) with two walks and 11 strikeouts. He signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on April 23.

The San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic has appeared in the Major Leagues for the last 16 years and has pitched for the Cincinnati Reds (2008-2015), Kansas City Royals (2015), San Francisco Giants (2016-2021), Chicago White Sox (2022) and Miami Marlins (2023). He is a two-time All-Star and won the 2015 World Series with the Royals.

Round Rock begins a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) starting Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Express RHP Jack Leiter (1-2, 3.94) is scheduled for the start against Baseball Club RHP Chris Vallimont (1-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

