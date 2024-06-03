OKC Earns 3-2 Win Against Isotopes

June 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Oklahoma City hit four home runs, including two by Trey Sweeney, and scored 13 straight runs in a 13-2 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday night at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque (17-40) took the first lead of the night in the series finale, scoring a run on a wild pitch in the third inning. After the first 11 Oklahoma City batters of the night were retired, the team broke out with three runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Kody Hoese hit a RBI double before Sweeney followed with a two-run home run for a 3-1 advantage. Drew Avans added a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Oklahoma City (33-24) then added four more runs in the sixth inning on a two-run double from Ryan Ward, RBI single by Austin Gauthier and RBI triple by Chris Okey. Andre Lipcius homered in the seventh inning for OKC before Sweeney hit his second homer of the night in the ninth inning, knocking a three-run shot out to right-center field, for a 13-1 lead. The Isotopes got a run back in the bottom of the ninth inning on a solo home run by Hunter Stovall.

Of Note:

- Oklahoma City recorded its fifth win of the six-game series in Albuquerque, marking the second time this season OKC won five games within a series, last accomplished April 2-7 against the Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC is now 10-4 over the last 14 games and improved to 33-24 overall to match its season-best mark at nine games above .500.

-OKC scored 13 runs on 12 hits, including eight extra-base hits, and has now scored at least nine runs in four straight games and at least 11 runs three times in the last four games. OKC recorded at least 10 hits in each game of the series in Albuquerque...Over the six-game series in Albuquerque, OKC scored 59 runs and had 88 hits.

-OKC matched its season-high total with four home runs. It was the fourth time this season OKC hit four homers in a game and it was the first time since April 28 in Albuquerque. In fact, three of the four times OKC hit four homers in a game this season occurred in Albuquerque...OKC has now homered in six consecutive games overall (14 HR).

-Trey Sweeney hit two home runs, racked up a game-high five RBI and scored three runs for his second multi-homer game of the season, second multi-homer game of the series and OKC's seventh overall multi-homer game of the season...Sweeney hit three home runs Wednesday in Albuquerque and his two multi-homer outings this series were the first of his career...Sunday marked his team-best third game of the season with five RBI and second five-RBI outing of the series...Sweeney has now hit safely in a season-best 11 games, going 17-for-48 (.354) with seven homers, two doubles, a triple, 17 RBI and 15 runs scored...During the series in Albuquerque, he had 11 hits in six games, including six home runs and 14 RBI.

-Andre Lipcius hit his 14th home run of the season to set a new career high for homers in a season. Lipcius hit his previous career-high of 13 homers over 117 games last season at three different levels. His 14 homers this season are second-most in the PCL behind teammate Ryan Ward's 15 homers.

-Sunday marked the fourth time in the Albuquerque series that Oklahoma City held the Isotopes to two runs or less and the fourth time in the series the Isotopes were held to eight hits or less...In a bullpen game, six OKC pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts and allowed just two walks. It was the sixth time this season OKC racked up 14 or more strikeouts.

-James Outman drew all four of OKC's walks and scored three runs. He has now reached base in all 12 games he has played for OKC, tallying 14 walks and posting a .542 OBP. His on-base streak is the longest current streak by an OKC player.

-Drew Avans, Kody Hoese, Ryan Ward and Austin Gauthier also finished with multi-hit games for OKC. Avans and Ward both had two RBI. Avans hit his fourth homer of the season and Hoese finished with two doubles...Chris Okey tripled in a second straight game.

Next Up : Oklahoma City returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to open a six-game home series against Round Rock at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday. Guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

Single-game tickets for OKC games through June are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets . Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 3, 2024

