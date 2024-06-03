Logan VanWey and Shay Whitcomb Named Astros Upper-Level Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Month

SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys RHP Logan VanWey and INF Shay Whitcomb have been named the Houston Astros Upper Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Month for May as announced by the Astros on Monday. Highlight's of both players can be found here .

VanWey made 12 appearances in May for Sugar Land, going 4-0 with a 3.29 ERA with a save, giving up just five runs in 13.2 innings of work. The righty struck out 19 batters and held opponents to a .178 batting average against while posting a 1.02 WHIP. Nine of his 12 outings in the month were scoreless, including a string of six straight outings from May 18 through 29 in which he surrendered one hit across 6.0 innings of work. His four wins led the Astros' Minor League system, and he was tied for the second most appearances in the month. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Astros in July of 2022, VanWey is 5-1 this year with Sugar Land with a 3.29 ERA and has registered four saves in 29.2 innings.

Whitcomb continued his great season with a strong month of May, slashing .326/.418/.642/1.060 in 25 games with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs, 19 RBI, 19 runs scored and four stolen bases in five attempts. The 25-year-old led the Astros' affiliated system in slugging percentage and was second in OPS, total bases (61), extra-base hits (16) and batting average, tied for second in doubles and runs scored, third in RBI, hits and OBP, tied for third in triples and eighth in walks (14). He reached base safely in all 25 games in May, part of his franchise record and minor-league leading 43 game on-base streak since April 7.

Originally selected in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft, Whitcomb is slashing .298/.382/.537/.919 in 50 games this season with 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 42 RBI, 39 runs scored and seven stolen bases. He is currently sixth in the Pacific Coast League in RBI and ninth in slugging percentage and total bases (101).

This is the first Astros Minor League honor of the month for both Whitcomb and VanWey. OF Joey Loperfido was named the Astros Upper Minor League Player of the Month for April.

