Single-Game Tickets for Independence Day and All Remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club Home Games on Sale Starting June 4

June 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Independence Day weekend, two giveaways, Pack the Park Pink, Celebración Cielo Azul, Jurassic Ballpark, Western Heritage Night and more are upcoming during the second half of the Oklahoma City Baseball Club's home schedule at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Single-game tickets for the team's July through September home games go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at okcbaseball.com/tickets . Single-game tickets range in price from $12-38 and group and season ticket packages are also still available with 51 home games remaining for OKC in 2024.

For all OKC Baseball Club single-game tickets purchased via Ticketmaster Tuesday, June 4 through Friday, June 7, Ticketmaster fees will be waived during a limited-time special offer.

Independence Day Celebration

Join the Oklahoma City Baseball Club's Independence Day celebration Thursday, July 4 when Oklahoma City plays the Las Vegas Aviators at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the fun night of baseball, which will include special patriotic festivities and postgame fireworks. Players and coaches will wear special "Stars and Stripes" hats that will be available for purchase in the Team Store.

Giveaway Nights

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on these dates will receive the following items:

- Saturday, Aug. 10 - OKC water bottle

- Saturday, Sept. 14 - Cielo Azul sugar skull bobblehead presented by Lime

¡Celebración Cielo Azul!

Oklahoma City will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City Aug. 20-22 and Sept. 13-15 in partnership with OG&E. In addition to players and coaches wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! will include Latin music, colorful and festive concourse decorations, unique entertainment, live performances and a Spanish-speaking public address announcer for select games. Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's

Current and former local military personnel and their families will be celebrated during Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's on Saturday, Aug. 10. The night features in-game recognition of military members while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats when they play the Round Rock Express. Special rates and hats are available for groups of 10 or more.

Pack the Park Pink with MidFirst Bank

Oklahoma City players and coaches will wear special edition pink jerseys and hats Friday, Aug. 23 that will be auctioned to benefit Susan G. Komen Oklahoma as the OKC Baseball Club partners with MidFirst Bank to "Pack the Park Pink" at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Unique events to promote breast cancer awareness will be held throughout the night, which will culminate with a pink fireworks show. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause. Representatives from Susan G. Komen Oklahoma will be on the concourse to provide information about the organization and Oklahoma City-area breast cancer survivors will be featured throughout the night.

Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

Dogs are welcome to attend the game on Tuesday, Sept. 10 with their owners, who will need to fill out and turn in a waiver form at the gate in order for their dog to be admitted. The waiver can be filled out in advance at okcbaseball.com or will be available upon entry to the ballpark. Water and relief stations will be available for dogs throughout the stadium. Also for every Tito's drink sold to guests 21 and older all season long, $1 will be donated to Bella SPCA (up to a $2,000 donation).

Hall of Fame Induction Night

The newest members of the Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame will be formally inducted prior to an Oklahoma City game during the second half of the season. The Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame was formed last season as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and the 2024 inductees all played key roles in the team's OKC 89ers era from 1983-97 during the organization's affiliation with the Texas Rangers. T he induction ceremony date will be announced soon.

Braum's Friends and Family Nights

Four Braum's Friends and Family Nights during the second half of the season allow groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, OKC hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person. Dates for Braum's Friends and Family Nights from July to September are Saturday, July 6; Saturday, July 27; Saturday, Aug. 10 and Friday, Sept. 6.

All-You-Can-Eat

Four special games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the second half of the season feature all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $25 per person for groups of 10 or more. Enjoy this all-you-can-eat offer Saturday, July 13; Friday, Aug. 9; Saturday, Aug. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 14.

Field Trip Day

The final Field Trip Day of the season is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 and gives students a chance to enjoy a unique field trip to begin the new school year. Groups of 10 or more receive an OKC game ticket, hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person.

Western Heritage Night presented by H&H Shooting Sports

Saturday, July 13 will celebrate Western heritage as the evening at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will feature a trick roper and stunt performer, Native American dancers and musical performances from the Oklahoma Opry.

Jurassic Ballpark presented by Mickey Mantle's

The game presentation experience on Friday, Aug. 9 will immerse fans into a dinosaur-filled evening with dinosaurs roaming the concourse, prehistoric-themed games and entertainment throughout the night. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

Clubhouse Collectibles

On Saturday, July 6, a silent auction for Clubhouse Collectibles presented by The Oklahoman will take place. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-used, game-worn, autographed memorabilia as the OKC Baseball Club partners with The Oklahoman to provide resources to the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Pack the Park Blue with OU Health

Fans are encouraged to help "Pack the Park Blue" for prostate cancer awareness with OU Health for Oklahoma City's game on Friday, Sept. 6. The night will feature in-game recognition of local survivors and unique events to provide information and promote prostate cancer awareness. Fans are encouraged to wear blue in support of the cause.

Canadian Valley Night

Youth baseball teams that participate in Canadian Valley Baseball League are invited to be recognized in a pregame parade on the field before Oklahoma City's game on Saturday, July 6. Group tickets are $16 each and include a limited edition OKC Baseball hat.

Malmö Oat Milkers

On Saturday, July 6, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club will transform into Minor League Baseball's 121st team - the Malmö Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company. The introduction of The Malm ö Oat Milkers to the league is part of Oatly's ongoing multi-year partnership with MiLB as the first-ever national plant-based, non-dairy sponsor, and pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malm ö , Sweden. All of MiLB's 120 teams are each playing one game this season as the Oat Milkers, including Oklahoma City, which will wear special jerseys and hats for one night only and fun, unique promotions will take place throughout the night.

$2 Tuesdays

All Tuesday home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

Oklahoma City 89ers Thursdays

Players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history and retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand for every Thursday home game throughout the 2024 season. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

Friday Night Fireworks

Fireworks follow each of Oklahoma City's scheduled Friday night home baseball games throughout the season.

City Celebration Sundays

Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps for every Sunday home game throughout the 2024 season. The jerseys and 405 area code caps were introduced last season as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City's original MAPS project that opened in 1998. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch for Sunday games, and following the games, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life

The INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series returns for a 13th season and features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals will mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases during upcoming games in July and September.

LifeShare Everlasting Fans

Representatives from LifeShare of Oklahoma will be on concourse during select home games to encourage organ donation, answer questions and distribute information about the organization's initiatives. Fans who register to become an organ donor at a game will receive an exclusive T-shirt. For more information, click here .

Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Rookie Signing Bonus

Parents can register their children ages 3-12 to become the Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Rookie of the Game. Winners are randomly selected for every Friday home game to earn their Rookie Signing Bonus while attending the game with their family. The Rookie of the Game will start the night with $50 toward a savings account and then earn an additional $10 for every run scored by the OKC that night.

Love's Baseball Buddies

Love's Baseball Buddies will take the field with the OKC Baseball Club during select games. Parents can sign up their children for the chance to be introduced over the public address system and access the field for the starting lineup and national anthem. Boys and girls selected to participate will also receive an OKC T-shirt and hat.

Newcastle Casino's Bring in Your Ticket

During home games, fans ages 18 or older can stop by the promotions kiosk to pick up a voucher that can be redeemed at Newcastle Casino for a limited edition OKC Baseball Club T-shirts and hats when they register for a free Player's Club Membership.

OKC Baseball Club MVP Program presented by Devon and Olsson

The OKC Baseball Club MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education is a free, easy-to-use and powerful education tool for second-, third- and fourth-grade teachers presented by Devon and Olsson. Used in classrooms across Oklahoma, the MVP Program helps teachers motivate students to learn and participate inside and outside the classroom by recognizing and rewarding students for their achievements.

OKC Reading Challenge presented by Energy Transfer

The OKC Reading Challenge presented by Energy Transfer encourages Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade to read 20 minutes per day and log their progress to receive Oklahoma City Baseball tickets, pregame field access and a chance to win other prizes.

Teacher of the Game presented by the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas

The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas are honoring five outstanding teachers throughout the 2024 season. Each teacher will be recognized on the field prior to a game and receive a check for science and math supplies.

OHSO Road to the Show

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office is partnering with the OKC Baseball Club on the "Road to the Show" this season to give away a VIP experience by encouraging fans to share why they want to ENDUI. One lucky winner will receive a one-night stay at the Oklahoma City Omni Hotel, a limo ride to have dinner at Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse prior to a 2024 Oklahoma City baseball game, an entertainment suite with 16 tickets and a parking pass for an OKC game, as well as the opportunity to throw out a first pitch and receive a custom team jersey.

ZIPS Car Wash Dirtiest Car on the Lot

ZIPS Car Wash will be giving away a $25 gift card and an air freshener to one lucky fan for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday home game for the "Dirtiest Car on the Lot" promotion. The winner's license plate will be featured on the video board during weekend home games with a call to head to the Promotions Kiosk at section 109 to claim their prize. No prior entry is required.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Oklahoma City's home games through June are on sale now, along with group and season ticket packages. Single-game tickets for Oklahoma City's July-September home games go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 and will range from $12-38. All tickets will be digital and are available for purchase online at okcbaseball.com/tickets . For all OKC Baseball Club single-game tickets purchased via Ticketmaster Tuesday, June 4 through Friday, June 7, Ticketmaster fees will be waived during a limited-time special offer.

Oklahoma City opens a six-game home series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Tuesday.

To view Oklahoma City's complete 2024 baseball schedule, click here . For OKC's complete promotional schedule, click here , and for season-long promotions, click here . For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

