Isotopes Fall to Aces, 6-4

September 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Reno, NV - The Aces took an early 5-0 lead and held on to defeat Albuquerque, 6-4 on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field, as Reno moved to the brink of clinching a playoff spot.

At the time of this writing, Las Vegas and El Paso were tied 6-6 going to the 11th inning in Summerlin. If the Chihuahuas defeat the Aviators, Reno will clinch a spot in next week's Pacific Coast League Championship Series opposite Sugar Land.

Topes Scope:

- The Isotopes lost their 89th game of the season, setting a record for most defeats in a campaign by any professional baseball team in Albuquerque, dating back to 1915. The 1957 Dukes (Single-A Western League) and 1986 Dukes (Triple-A Pacific Coast League) each lost 88 games.

- With one more setback, Albuquerque would be the first PCL team to lose 90 games in a season since the 2014 Colorado Springs Sky Sox, who finished with a 53-91 record.

- Karl Kauffmann made his final start of the season for Albuquerque and allowed five runs in 5.0 innings. He walked four batters, passing Jeff Fulchino (2005-07) for most free passes by an Isotopes hurler over the course of a career. Kauffmann has 163 free passes, while Fulchino finished with 162.

- Kauffmann received his 13th losing decision, tied with Zach Lee (2014) and Pat Dean (2019) for most in a single season by an Isotope.

- Jorge Barrosa (three-run) and Adrian Del Castillo (two-run) each homered off Kauffmann, tying him with Pat Dean (34 - 2019) for most long balls allowed by an Albuquerque pitcher during a campaign.

- In 29 starts this year (129.2 IP), Kauffmann relented 141 runs (129 earned), all single-season worsts for a pitcher in team history. Bobby Keppel (2008) held the previous marks, with 120 total runs (106 earned) in 30 more innings than Kauffmann tossed this season.

- Trevor Boone was 2-for-4, his second consecutive multi-hit game. It is the second time Boone has accomplished the feat this season (also: June 11-12 vs. El Paso).

- Christopher Navarro collected two hits, his second multi-hit performance with Albuquerque (also: Aug. 4 at Las Vegas).

- Hunter Stovall blasted a two-run homer, his seventh of the year and first since a walk-off solo clout on Aug. 31 vs. Reno.

- AJ Lewis drove in his seventh run across eight games at the Triple-A level with a seventh-inning single. Lewis is 8-for-25 as an Isotope.

- Jean Perez played in his first career game above High-A, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, but handled all seven defensive chances at second base cleanly, including starting a double play. Perez was a member of the Spokane Indians Northwest League championship-winning club this season.

- The Isotopes have been held to four runs or fewer in 20 of their last 32 games, dating back to Aug. 13 at Round Rock.

- In contests decided by one or two runs, Albuquerque is 22-35, including 7-19 on the road.

- Albuquerque turned two double plays, their 38th contest with multiple this year.

- The Isotopes dropped the first two games of a series for the ninth time in 2024, and fourth instance on the road (also: April 2-3 at Oklahoma City, June 4-5 at Sacramento, July 19-20 at Sacramento). On Deck: Albuquerque continues their final road trip Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 pm MT (6:35 PT). Peyton Battenfield is slated to start for the Isotopes, opposite Humberto Castellanos, who will attempt to match his teammate Tommy Henry with 10 victories.

