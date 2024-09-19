Express Even Series

September 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (79-67) were eliminated from playoff contention, losing to the Round Rock Express (70-74) by a score of 14-5, Wednesday at Cheney Stadium.

Round Rock jumped in front with a three-run home run from Trevor Hauver and an RBI single from Jax Biggers, taking a 4-0 lead in the third. They didn't stop there, adding six runs in the fourth to go up 10-0.

Their scoring was highlighted by home runs from Blaine Crim and Sam Huff. The Rainiers answered with a double from Jake Slaughter and a two-run single from Rhylan Thomas to put three runs on the board in their half of the fourth.

Huff struck with another two-run home run in the fifth inning, capping off three consecutive multi-run innings for the Express, as they grew their lead to 12-3. Tacoma got in on the home run fun in the sixth, as Nick Solak clubbed a two-run shot to make it 12-5.

Singles from Crim and Hauver brought in two more runs for Round Rock in the ninth, eliminating Tacoma from playoff contention with a 14-5 victory to even the series.

POSTGAME NOTES: After using a season-high nine pitchers last night, Tacoma went through seven more pitchers tonight. Both Trevor Kelley and Gabe Speier threw for their second straight game. Jake Slaughter went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, a run batted in and a walk. It marked his third straight game with at least one extra-base hit. Nick Solak raised his average to .313 on the year, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double, a home run and two runs batted in.

Tacoma and Round Rock will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

