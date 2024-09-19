Chihuahuas Go 11 to Push Streak to Seven

September 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas won 7-6 in 11 innings Wednesday night over the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark. It was the Chihuahuas' seventh consecutive win, which is the longest active winning streak in all of Triple-A baseball.

Trailing 5-4 with one out in the ninth inning, El Paso catcher Brett Sullivan hit a game-tying solo home run to right-center field. Luis Campusano also homered for El Paso, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs. The four hits matched Campusano's career high. Campusano has reached base seven times in 10 plate appearances in the series. Matthew Batten went 2-for-5 for El Paso with a stolen base and he's now 21-for-22 in stolen base attempts this season.

The 11 innings matched the longest game of the season for both El Paso and Las Vegas. The Chihuahuas are now 6-5 in extra-inning games this season and nine of their 11 extra-inning games have come since the All-Star break. Paul Fry got the save and became the first Chihuahuas pitcher to appear in 50 games this season. The Chihuahuas have won the first two games of the series and trailed 5-2 in the seventh inning in both games.

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (30-41), Las Vegas (36-34)

Next Game: Thursday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (7-7, 5.51) vs. Las Vegas RHP Janson Junk (3-5, 3.81). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.