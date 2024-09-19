Aces Clinch Playoff Berth, Defeat Isotopes in 6-4 Victory
September 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nevada - The Reno Aces (41-29, 76-69) clinched the Pacific Coast League playoffs after taking down the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-40, 57-89) on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Additionally, The El Paso Chihuahuas helped the Aces secure a playoff spot after defeating the Las Vegas Aviators in tonight's matchup.
After collecting two RBI in last night's victory, Jorge Barrosa kept it going at the plate, putting the Aces on the board in the second frame with his seventh home run, a three-run shot over the right-field porch. The switch hitter has recently picked it up at the plate, going 5-for-15 (.333) with five RBI across his last four matchups.
Adrian Del Castillo crushed his second big fly in as many days, a 425-foot round-tripper for his 26 th of the year, tied for fourth in the PCL. The backstop leads the league in SLG (.615), OPS (1.016), and extra-base hits (65).
Tommy Henry (10-1) collected his team-leading, 10 th win of the season after a solid outing against Albuquerque. The southpaw surrendered four runs across 6 2/3 frames, walking three and punching out three. Henry leads the PCL in strikeouts (82) in the second half.
The Aces will look for more in Thursday's matchup against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI
Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Tommy Henry: (W, 10-1), 6.2 IP, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 19, 2024
- Express Offense Explodes in 14-5 Win over Rainiers - Round Rock Express
- Aces Clinch Playoff Berth, Defeat Isotopes in 6-4 Victory - Reno Aces
- Chihuahuas Go 11 to Push Streak to Seven - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Isotopes Fall to Aces, 6-4 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Duplantier, Bats Stage Commanding Rout - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Express Even Series - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake Suffers Biggest Loss of Season on Wednesday against OKC - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Aces Clinch Playoff Berth, Defeat Isotopes in 6-4 Victory
- Allen Spins a Gem, Tawa Stays Hot as Aces Take Down Isotopes in Series Opener
- Aces Fall in Walk-Off Fashion vs Sugar Land in Series Finale
- Aces Put Away Space Cowboys in Shutout Victory
- Tawa Stays Hot, Reno Takes Down Sugar Land in 5-2 Victory