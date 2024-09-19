Aces Clinch Playoff Berth, Defeat Isotopes in 6-4 Victory

September 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nevada - The Reno Aces (41-29, 76-69) clinched the Pacific Coast League playoffs after taking down the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-40, 57-89) on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Additionally, The El Paso Chihuahuas helped the Aces secure a playoff spot after defeating the Las Vegas Aviators in tonight's matchup.

After collecting two RBI in last night's victory, Jorge Barrosa kept it going at the plate, putting the Aces on the board in the second frame with his seventh home run, a three-run shot over the right-field porch. The switch hitter has recently picked it up at the plate, going 5-for-15 (.333) with five RBI across his last four matchups.

Adrian Del Castillo crushed his second big fly in as many days, a 425-foot round-tripper for his 26 th of the year, tied for fourth in the PCL. The backstop leads the league in SLG (.615), OPS (1.016), and extra-base hits (65).

Tommy Henry (10-1) collected his team-leading, 10 th win of the season after a solid outing against Albuquerque. The southpaw surrendered four runs across 6 2/3 frames, walking three and punching out three. Henry leads the PCL in strikeouts (82) in the second half.

The Aces will look for more in Thursday's matchup against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Tommy Henry: (W, 10-1), 6.2 IP, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

