Cosmic Takeover Tour Coming to Constellation Field
September 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
SUGAR LAND, TX - The Chili Peppers Baseball organization, as part of their Cosmic Takeover Tour, announced today that they will be making a stop in Sugar Land at Constellation Field during the summer of 2025.
As the inventors of the eye-popping Cosmic Experience, the first baseball games to be played under stadium-grade black lights, the Chili Peppers will be taking their experience on the road next summer on the Cosmic Takeover Tour. After announcing the planned tour in early September, fans were asked to vote for what cities they would like to host the tour, and an overwhelming response for Sugar Land as a host city emerged.
"We are excited to bring history to Sugar Land and provide a never-before-seen atmosphere where fans not only see the experience but are part of the experience," said Chris Martin, owner of the Chili Peppers.
Dates for the Cosmic Takeover Tour, including its stop in Sugar Land, will be announced soon. The only way to guarantee tickets for the stop in Sugar Land is to register through the teams ticket lottery here.
Based out of Colonial Heights, VA, the Chili Peppers blend traditional baseball with over-the-top fan engagement with a combination of top-level players, music and mind-bending special effects. Information about the Chili Peppers can be found at chilipeppersbaseball.com or by calling (804) 499-3104. Media inquiries can be directed to Matthew Bowman at bowman@chilipeppersbaseball.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
