Isotopes Begin Final Homestand of 2024 Season Tomorrow

September 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their final homestand of the 2024 season tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first game of a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators, affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, September 10 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, September 11 at 6:05 pm

September 11 Tribute Night - Join in the remembrance of September 11

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, September 12 at 11:05 am

School Day Matinee - Enjoy the penultimate day game of the 2024 season!

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, September 13 at 6:35 pm

Fan Appreciation Weekend - Fans in attendance can enter to win prizes all weekend long!

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:30-5:50 pm

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Rio Grande Credit Union (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, September 14 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Fan Appreciation Weekend - Fans in attendance can enter to win prizes all weekend long!

Little League Night

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by International Protective Service (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, September 14 at 1:35 pm

Final home game of the 2024 season

Fan Appreciation Weekend - Fans in attendance can enter to win prizes all weekend long!

Adult Mariachis Jersey giveaway, courtesy of Toyota (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Modelo Especial

Final Fiesta - Come enjoy the last Mariachis game of the season!

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

