Round Rock Takes Series Finale from Las Vegas, 9-6

September 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Round Rock Express (29-33 | 66-70) earned a 9-6 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (31-31 | 68-69) at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday night to close out the series.

Round Rock reliever RHP Tim Brennan (1-4, 7.25) picked up his first Triple-A victory after giving up one run on two hits with one strikeout in 2.0 innings. Las Vegas reliever RHP Pedro Santos (2-3, 6.34) went home with the loss, tossing two thirds of an inning that included three runs, three hits and two walks. LHP Grant Wolfram pitched a perfect ninth frame with two punchouts, earning his sixth save of the season.

Along the Train Tracks:

After being no-hit into the eighth inning last night, Las Vegas struck first in the home half of the opening frame. DH Tyler Soderstrom launched a two-run homer to give the Aviators a 2-0 lead.

Five consecutive two-out singles resulted in a 3-2 lead for the Express in the top of the third inning. C Matt Whatley, 3B Frainyer Chavez and 2B Matt Duffy each collected an RBI.

In the bottom of the third inning, Las Vegas LF Colby Thomas hit a two-run home run, his third long ball in the last three games, to put his team back in front, 4-3.

Round Rock tied the game at four in the top of the fourth inning. CF Dustin Harris singled before SS Jax Biggers doubled. Harris scored on a ground out by 1B Blaine Crim.

After a Crim double in the sixth inning, the E-Train took a 5-4 lead thanks to a perfectly placed base knock by Hauver.

Soderstrom drove in 1B Yohel Pozo on a single in the bottom of the sixth. After a double from Pozo started the inning, the single evened the game at 5-5 for the Aviators.

Round Rock put up a three-spot in the top of the seventh inning to take an 8-5 lead. After a Duffy single and a walk from DH Konner Piotto, RF Marcus Smith came through with his first Triple-A hit and RBI when he singled. Piotto scored on a base hit from Harris. Crim brought home Harris on a ground out to round out the scoring.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, Las Vegas 3B CJ Alexander singled home CF Cooper Bowman to cut it to 8-6.

Biggers scored a huge insurance run in the top of the ninth for Round Rock, crossing home on a double from Hauver to make it 9-6.

E-Train Excerpts:

Every player in the Express lineup recorded a hit on Sunday. SS Jax Biggers, 2B Matt Duffy and LF Trevor Hauver led the way with three hits each.

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim recorded a second consecutive multi-hit contest, going 2-for-6 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. In his last two games, Crim is 5-for-10 with two doubles, two home runs, five RBI, four runs scored and one walk.

Next up: Round Rock returns home for a six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants) beginning on Tuesday. First pitch from Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT and starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be announced.

