Colton Gordon Honored as Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for Second Time

September 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - For the second time in three weeks, Sugar Land Space Cowboys LHP Colton Gordon has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday. Highlights of Gordon's start can be found here.

Gordon started for the Space Cowboys on Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club. The left-hander was perfect through his first four innings, striking out four batters in that span. A single by Kody Hoese to start the fifth inning was one of just two hits given up by Gordon in his 6.0 shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Gordon faced two over the minimum and did not allow a runner to advance to scoring position in Sugar Land's 8-3 victory.

During the week, Gordon was one of five qualified pitchers in the Pacific Coast League to not allow an earned run, and he led the league during the week in WHIP (0.33) and batting average against (.100). It was the 25-year-old's fifth quality start of the year and his third quality start in his last four outings. Gordon was also named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week on August 26 for his performance during the week of August 20 through 25 in which he went 6.0 shutout innings and set a new career high with 11 strikeouts.

Taken in the 8th round of the 2021 Draft by Houston out of the University of Central Florida, Gordon becomes the first Sugar Land pitcher to win Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week twice in a single season. It is the 14th time in franchise history a Space Cowboys hurler has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week and the fifth time this season, joining RHP Blair Henley (May 21-26), RHP AJ Blubaugh (June 18-23) and RHP Ryan Gusto (July 30-August 4). This is the first time the Space Cowboys have had a Pitcher of the Week on five separate occasions in a single season.

Rated as the Houston Astros #11 by MLB Pipeline, Gordon is 8-1 with a 4.26 ERA this year in 22 appearances, 21 starts, with Sugar Land this year, throwing 105.2 innings with 109 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .244 batting average against. He is currently 5.0 innings shy of reaching qualifying status in the Pacific Coast League but is still ninth in strikeouts in the league.

