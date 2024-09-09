Aviators Catcher Carlos Pérez Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (September 2-8)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that catcher Carlos Pérez was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (September 2-8). Pérez is the sixth Aviators player to receive PCL Player of the Week honors in 2024!

He joins outfielder Daz Cameron (April 29 - May 5), outfielder Seth Brown (June 17-23), infielder Jordan Díaz (July 29 - August 4); INF/OF Ryan Noda (August 12-18) and INF/OF Logan Davidson (August 26 - September 1).

The catcher appeared in five games against Round Rock at Las Vegas Ballpark® (September 3-8) and batted .350 (7-for-20), with five walks, three home runs, 9 RBI and threw out four potential base runners attempting to steal second base. He broke the scoreless tie against the Express with a grand slam (September 3). He was 2-for-4, walk, two home runs, 3 RBI (September 5); two-run double (September 4); 1-for-3, double, walk, run scored (September 6); 1-for-2, double, HBP, walk, run scored (September 7) and 1-for-3, two walks (September 8).

On the season, he has appeared in 101 games for Las Vegas and is batting .254 (92-for-362) with 25 doubles (second on the team), three triples (tied for team lead), 24 home runs and 70 RBI (second on the team). He leads the team in home runs and extra-base hits (52) and has recorded 26 multiple-hit games (22 two-hit games; 4 three-hit games).

In September, he has a seven-game hitting streak, and is batting .400 (10-for-25) with six home runs and 14 RBI over that stretch.

Pérez has played in parts of five Major League seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2015-17), Atlanta (2018), Texas (2018) and Oakland (2023). He has appeared in 280 career games with 17 home runs and 78 RBI.

The Aviators, 31-31 in the second half and 68-69 overall, will embark on their final road trip of the regular season at Albuquerque, New Mexico to face the Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, from Tuesday-Sunday, September 10-15.

