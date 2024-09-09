Express Release 25th Season Logo

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express released the club's 25th season logo on Monday morning ahead of the 2025 campaign. The logo highlights Round Rock landmarks and the Express brand, which have become synonymous with one another since the first season of baseball in 2000.

"The 2025 season is going to be a year-long celebration of the many memories the Round Rock community has made at Dell Diamond since 2000," Express President Chris Almendarez said. "The City of Round Rock has been a great partner throughout all 25 seasons and we're looking forward to another great 25 seasons with the best fans in baseball."

The logo can be broken down into four different parts:

SKYLINE

The logo features the iconic downtown Round Rock profile, set against a radiant red sky, symbolizing our deep-rooted pride in the city of Round Rock.

RAILROAD TRACKS

The railroad tracks, which are a prominent symbol of the Express and Dell Diamond, support the 25 in the logo, signifying a solid foundation that has grounded our team for 25 seasons.

SHAPE

The circle shape ties into our primary logo, topped with a celebratory ribbon to commemorate our 25th season.

E-TRAIN LOGO

The E-Train logo honors our namesake, Hall-of-Famer Nolan Ryan, and his nickname, "The Ryan Express," as well as the historic trains that traveled through Round Rock along the Chisholm trail.

Additional information about the 25th season of Round Rock Express baseball will be announced in the coming months. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

