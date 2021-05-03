Isotopes Announce 2021 Preliminary Roster

After more than 20 months without professional baseball in New Mexico, the Albuquerque Isotopes have announced their preliminary 2021 roster, a team that features a mix of returning players and new faces.

The 2021 season will mark the first for Warren Schaeffer at the helm of the Isotopes, as he was named manager of the club in December 2019 prior to the cancellation of the 2020 season. Schaeffer will lead a squad that sees 10 players from the 2019 club returning to the Duke City.

Chris Rusin is the club's elder statesman at 34-years-old. The left-handed pitcher is no stranger to Albuquerque, having appeared in 36 games for the Isotopes over parts of five seasons from 2015-19. Rusin is a veteran of 189 Major League games between the Cubs, Rockies and Braves from 2012-20.

At five years and 14 days, Rusin also has the most Major League service time on the roster.

The youngest player to make the Isotopes squad is 22-year-old infielder Ryan Vilade, who enters this season as the Rockies fourth-best prospect according to MLB.com.

Of the players on Albuquerque's preliminary roster, left-handed pitcher Ian Clarkin was selected highest overall in the draft (33rd overall pick in 2013). Infielder Connor Joe is the other first-round selection, as he went 39th overall to the Pirates in 2014. In terms of players drafted by the Rockies, right-handed pitcher Ryan Castellani was selected the highest, having gone in the second round in 2014.

The Isotopes have 10 players who will be making their Triple-A debuts. Pitchers Ian Clarkin, Brandon Gold, Antonio Santos, Chad Smith, Jack Wynkoop, as well as position players Brian Serven, Scott Burcham, Jose Gómez, Colton Welker and Ryan Vilade will all be seeing their first action at the highest level of Minor League Baseball.

Meanwhile, Albuquerque will start the season with a plethora of veteran leadership, as 14 players have seen time in the Major Leagues: pitchers Castellani, Jaíro Diaz, Joe Harvey, José Mujica, Dereck Rodriguez, Zac Rosscup, Chris Rusin, Antonio Santos, Jesus Tinoco, to go along with position players José Briceño, Greg Bird, Connor Joe, Eric Stamets and Sam Hilliard.

Opening Night for the Isotopes is this Thursday, May 6 against Sugar Land, with the game set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. It will mark the first of six games in 2021 that Albuquerque is rebranded as the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative.

Pitchers:

Ryan Castellani, Ian Clarkin, Logan Cozart, Jaíro Diaz, Brandon Gold, Joe Harvey, Heath Holder, José Mujica, Dereck Rodriguez, Zac Rosscup, Chris Rusin, Antonio Santos, Chad Smith, Jesus Tinoco, Jack Wynkoop

Catchers:

José Briceño, Chris Rabago, Brian Serven

Infielders:

Greg Bird, Scott Burcham, Jose Gómez, Connor Joe, Eric Stamets, Ryan Vilade, Colton Welker

Outfielders:

Wynton Bernard, Sam Hilliard, Mylz Jones, Nick Longhi, Taylor Motter

Field Staff:

Warren Schaeffer (manager), Pedro Lopez (hitting coach), Blaine Beatty (pitching coach), Hoshi Mizutani (athletic trainer), Phil Bailey (strength coach), Chris Glynn (bullpen catcher)

