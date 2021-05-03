Rangers Close Alternate Training Site with 6-1 Defeat to Astros

May 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros bid adieu to the Alternate Training Site on Monday night as the visitors claimed a 6-1 victory at Dell Diamond. Texas was held to just one hit in the contest, finishing the preseason exhibition slate with a 7-6-1 overall record, including a 5-3-1 record against Houston.

Astros starter RHP Brett Conine earned the victory after holding the Rangers to a run on just one hit and three walks while striking out four in 5.0 strong innings. Texas starter RHP Sam Gaviglio suffered the loss after allowing a pair of runs on three hits while punching out four in 5.0 frames.

The Rangers only run of the evening came in the bottom of the first inning as SS Yonny Hernandez worked a leadoff walk then stole second base prior to a Khris Davis single. CF Jason Martin then grounded into a double play that left Yonny Hernandez just enough time to sprint home.

Houston answered right away in the top of the second. After Gaviglio hit 2B C.J. Hinojosa with a pitch, 1B Colton Shaver looped a two-run homer just over the wall in left field, giving the visitors the edge at 2-1.

After four scoreless frames, Houston extended their lead in the seventh. RF Jose Siri and Hinojosa tallied consecutive singles to open the frame, then CF Jake Meyers walked to load the bases for Shaver, who poked a two-run double to right field, upping the gap to 4-1.

The Astros put the game away for good with two more runs in the eighth inning. DH Ronnie Dawson welcomed Texas reliever RHP Ryder Ryan to the game with a leadoff home run. The inning continued as C Lorenzo Quintana doubled before RHP Jake Lemoine came on to pitch. An RBI single off the bat of Hinojosa scored Quintana and sealed the 6-1 victory for Houston.

Focus now shifts to the Minor League Baseball season as the Round Rock Express begin play with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Thursday, May 6 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.