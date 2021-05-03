RS3 Strategic Hospitality Unveils Dell Diamond Storefront Upgrades

ROUND ROCK, Texas - RS3 Strategic Hospitality, the official hospitality provider of the Round Rock Express, has unveiled revamped operations for the 2021 baseball season at Dell Diamond, focusing on renovated storefronts, new menu options, technology enhancements and safe dining measures for fans attending games this season.

Storefronts

Several new storefronts will make their debuts at Dell Diamond in 2021, including a pair of Goodstock Grill by Nolan Ryan locations. The left field concourse location will feature the Knife & Fork Chili Cheese Dog, the Black and Blue Burger, complete with charred jalapeños, bacon mix and blue cheese sauce served on a gourmet bun, and The Burger So Good It Has No Name, a delicious Nolan Ryan Beef burger topped with picked peppers, balsamic onions and horseradish chive cheese packed between a gourmet bun. Goodstock's first base location behind Section 123 will feature the Goodnight Melt, a Nolan Ryan Beef burger on Texas toast with cheddar cheese, pulled pork and bacon.

Three area favorites have also joined the fray for 2021. Chick-fil-A is now operating a storefront behind Section 111 while Tony C's Pizza will be serving up pizza, pepperoni rolls and Italian sausage subs behind Section 113. The ever-popular Southside Market & Barbeque storefront has also moved into a newly renovated location behind Section 117 with several new menu items on the way.

RS3 Strategic Hospitality's Ono Pacific Grill, located behind Section 112, will debut a refreshed menu in 2021, loaded with Mahalo Mac, which consists of chef's hatch macaroni and cheese topped with pineapple and mango salsa, pulled pork, avocado crema and red jalapeños, as well as Po-tot-chos, tater tots served with queso, pulled pork, red jalapeños, scallions and sour cream. Also joining the menu at Ono is the Polynesian Philly, stacked with lemongrass marinated steak, julienne onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese and sriracha aioli, and the Portobello Philly, including grilled portobello, julienne onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese and sriracha aioli.

Several fan-favorites are back in 2021, including Brew at the Rock Beer Garden near the left field foul pole, Scoops Ice Cream behind Section 115, Fairlane's Diner and Coop & Kennel at the Home Plate Gate, Rojo's Southwestern Hideaway behind Section 121, Frank's Hot Dogs behind Section 125 and the Bullpen Bar by Dripping Springs Vodka in right field. Fairlane's features new cotton candy and key lime milkshakes, while Rojo's is adding a brisket quesadilla to the fold and Frank's is excited to unveil a new Chicago Dog.

Cashless Transactions

Dell Diamond is striving to operate as a cashless facility with contactless payment options for all food, beverage, merchandise, parking and ticket purchases. In addition to traditional swipe and chip credit card options, all permanent storefronts will offer tap or scan payment options, as well as Apple, Google and Samsung Pay. The Round Rock Express will also be offering loaded tickets, giving fans the ability to load money onto digital game tickets.

Mobile Ordering

New in 2021, fans in the seating bowl will have the option to order select food and beverage items directly to their seats through the sEATz app. Fans can download the app directly to their smartphone, create an account and purchase select food and beverage items which can then be delivered to their seat location. Those enjoying Express baseball from the outfield berms can also use the sEATz app to order select food and beverage items to be picked up at a contactless window outside the Bullpen Bar by Dripping Springs Vodka.

Safe Dining Protocols

To help protect fans while purchasing food and beverages on Express gamedays, all RS3 Strategic Hospitality employees will continue to wear masks and gloves. Signage reminding fans to maintain proper social distancing will also be visible at all storefronts. Where applicable, menu items will come in single-serve packaging and all party and group hospitality areas will feature single-serve options instead of buffet-style offerings.

Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be widely available throughout Dell Diamond and all storefronts will be cleaned and disinfected at regular intervals using processes and products approved by the CDC and EPA for use against COVID-19.

RS3 Strategic Hospitality currently operates the food and beverage services at nine other facilities in Texas, including Circuit of the Americas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Jimmy Clay Golf Course and Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin, H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Comerica Center in Frisco, Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto, and Dell Diamond and United Heritage Center in Round Rock.

Between Formula 1, the United States Grand Prix, the IndyCar Classic and other events at Circuit of the Americas, dozens of concerts at Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Texas Stars hockey, Austin Spurs basketball and other concerts, shows and events at H-E-B Center, and Round Rock Express baseball at Dell Diamond, RS3 Strategic Hospitality served nearly 2.5 million sports fans in Central Texas in 2019.

