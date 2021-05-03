Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - vs Houston

STARTING PITCHERS:

Astros: RHP Brett Conine (0-0, 9.00) | Rangers: RHP Sam Gaviglio (1-0, 5.11)

OUT OF THE 'PEN:

Scheduled to pitch for the Rangers after starter RHP Sam Gaviglio, in no particular order, are RHP Hever Bueno, RHP Jake Lemoine and RHP Ryder Ryan.

TAXI SQUAD:

In accordance with Major League Baseball roster regulations for the 2021 season, the Rangers will carry a five-man Taxi Squad that is permitted to travel with the club for road games. Texas' Taxi Squad for their current road series against Minnesota includes RHP Jimmy Herget, RHP Spencer Patton, RHP Nick Vincent, C Drew Butera and INF Andy Ibáñez.

ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE:

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball club for players to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS OPENING DAY:

Thursday, May 6 | 7:05 p.m. | Oklahoma City Dodgers at Round Rock Express | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, TX

