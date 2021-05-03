Bees Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees and Los Angeles Angels announced the Bees 2021 Opening Day roster today. The Bees open the season at Smith's Ballpark on Thursday, May 6 against the Reno Aces. The preliminary roster features 10 former Salt Lake players and 18 players with Major League experience.

Position players reporting to Salt Lake are led by outfielder Jo Adell, who is ranked by Baseball America as the Angels top prospect and #11 overall in baseball. Adell will be joined in the outfield by former Bingham High School and BYU Cougar Brennon Lund, who enters his second season with his hometown Bees. Other familiar faces include Luis Rengifo. Matt Thaiss and 2019 PCL All-Star Taylor Ward.

New Bees position players include Phil Gosselin, Jon Jay, Juan Lagares and Kean Wong who combine for nearly 2500 Major League games in their careers. Luis Aviles Jr. and Jack Kruger will each be making their Triple-A debuts with Salt Lake.

The pitching staff is highlighted by four former Bees starters with Major League experience in Jaime Barria, Dillon Peters, Patrick Sandoval and José Suarez. The four have combined for 78 career pitching starts for the Angels in their careers. They will be joined on the pitching staff by fellow Major League veterans Jake Faria, Thomas Pannone, José Quijada, Noé Ramirez and AJ Ramos. Boomer Biegalski, Andrew Wantz and Austin Warren will be appearing at the Triple-A level for the first time this season while Zac Ryan returns to the Bees bullpen after spending 2019 with Salt Lake.

PITCHERS (14): Jaime Barria, Boomer Biegalski, Jake Faria, Thomas Pannone, Dillon Peters, José Quijada, Noé Ramirez, AJ Ramos, Jake Reed, Zac Ryan, Patrick Sandoval, José Suarez, Andrew Wantz, Austin Warren

POSITION PLAYERS (11): Jo Adell, Luis Aviles Jr., Phil Gosselin, Jon Jay, Jack Kruger, Juan Lagares, Brennon Lund, Luis Rengifo, Matt Thaiss, Taylor Ward, Kean Wong

Thursday's season opener will be the first Bees game in Salt Lake City in 612 days. Capacity at Smith's Ballpark to begin the season is limited to 3,200 and fans are strongly encouraged to buy their tickets on www.slbees.com prior to the game to secure their seats.

