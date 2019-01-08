Isotopes Announce 2019 Field Staff

The Albuquerque Isotopes have announced Glenallen Hill will return for a fifth season as manager of the club. The upcoming campaign will mark Hill's seventh consecutive year as manager of the Rockies Triple-A affiliate.

Hill's 568 games managed are the second most in Isotopes team history, 147 behind Dean Treanor's 715. With a combined Isotopes record of 264-304 (.465), Hill ranks second in managerial wins in franchise history, also behind Treanor (362), and is 64 games away from managing his 1000th professional contest.

Before taking the helm of the Isotopes in 2015, Hill managed the Colorado Springs Sky Sox in 2013 and 2014 after six years as first base coach for the Rockies. The 2019 season marks the 53-year-old's 16th campaign in the Colorado Rockies organization.

Hill began his coaching career in 2004 as the hitting coach for the Rockies High-A affiliate, the Visalia Oaks. The Santa Cruz, Calif. native also served as interim manager for the Modesto Nuts during the last three months of the 2006 season. Hill has also served on the coaching staff for the California/Carolina League All-Star Game in 2006 and on the National League All-Star coaching staff, led by Clint Hurdle, at Yankee Stadium in 2008.

Before entering the coaching ranks, Hill enjoyed a 13-year Major League career with the Blue Jays (1989-91), Indians (1991-93), Cubs (1993-94, 1998-99), Giants (1995-97), Mariners (1998), Yankees (2000) and Angels (2001). Hill compiled a .271 lifetime average with 186 homers and 586 RBI in 1,162 games and was considered one of the game's top pinch-hitters, compiling a .287 lifetime average in pinch-hit situations. During the 2000 campaign, Hill hit .333 with 16 home runs in 40 games to help the Yankees win the World Series.

Hill and his wife, Lori, have four children: Simone, Chanel, Heleyna and Glenallen Jr. He graduated in 1983 from Santa Cruz High School, where he was just the second high school athlete ever offered scholarships to Arizona State University in both baseball and football (Reggie Jackson).

Re-joining Hill will be pitching coach Brandon Emanuel and hitting coach Tim Doherty, both returning for their second straight seasons.

Emanuel enters his fifth year in the Rockies organization, having spent the 2015-17 campaigns as the pitching coach for High-A Lancaster/Modesto. Before joining the Rockies, Emanuel served seven seasons as a pitching coach in the Los Angeles Angels organization (2007-13).

The 42-year-old spent nine seasons from 1998-2006 in the Minor Leagues as a pitcher after being selected in the second round of the 1998 First-Year Player Draft by the Angels out of Northwestern State University of Louisiana. The Panama City, Fla. native spent his nine-year playing career with the Angels (1998-2004), Padres (2005) and Cubs (2006) organizations, reaching the Triple-A level with each club. Emanuel finished his playing career with a 36-58 record to go along with a 4.93 ERA in 239 Minor League games.

The 2019 season will mark Doherty's fourth in the Rockies organization. Before coming to the Isotopes in 2018, the 52-year-old spent the 2017 season as hitting coach for the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats and the 2016 season in the same role with Rookie Level Grand Junction. Immediately prior to joining the Rockies, he served as hitting coach for the Twins Triple-A affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings from 2013-15.

Doherty was named the 2012 assistant hitting coach for the Boston Red Sox, serving under hitting coach Dave Magadan and manager Bobby Valentine. Magadan will begin his first season as Rockies hitting coach in 2019.

Doherty coached nine seasons with the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association from 2003-11, serving as their hitting coach from 2003-09 and the T-Bones manager in his final two seasons.

Outside of professional baseball, Doherty has experience coaching at the collegiate level as well, spending time at Southwest Texas State University (1994-97), the University of Southwestern Louisiana (1993), Seminole Junior College (1990-1992) and Oral Roberts University (1989). While with Seminole JC, he also served as a scout for the Cleveland Indians.

Heath Townsend returns to the Isotopes as the team's Athletic Trainer, marking his 20th season with the Rockies organization. Marcus Lefton returns to the club for his fourth campaign as the Physical Performance Coach.

The Isotopes open up the 2019 season with an exhibition game against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, March 25 at Isotopes Park. Tickets go on sale February 1 at 10 a.m. at the Isotopes Park Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

Albuquerque then opens the regular season with a five-game homestand beginning on April 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the Salt Lake Bees at Isotopes Park. Individual game tickets for the 2019 regular season games go on sale Friday, March 1 at the Isotopes Park Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

