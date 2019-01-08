Round Rock Express to Hold National Anthem Tryouts

January 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - Do you have what it takes to belt out the National Anthem at a Round Rock Express game in 2019? The team is looking for Central Texas' best singers to perform during Round Rock's upcoming historic 20th anniversary season.

The Express will hold open auditions inside the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond on Monday, February 4 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. There is no fee to perform and the general public is invited to audition.

Each year, numerous individuals and groups audition to perform the Star-Spangled Banner at one of Round Rock's 70 home games. Those wishing to tryout must keep their performance under 90 seconds while using a traditional, military style with little to no creative variation. Vocal submissions must be a cappella, although instrumental auditions are welcome. Individuals and groups wishing to audition must fill out an application form and bring it with them to their audition. The form is available at RoundRockExpress.com or by following this link.

Performers will audition in front of a panel of judges, including Laurie Winckel, owner of Vocal Edge Voice Studio with locations in Hutto and Georgetown. Winckel has coached several past Express National Anthem performers and has held numerous workshops leading up to the auditions. All participants will be notified whether or not they have been invited to perform the anthem. If selected, the performer must sing the same version that they auditioned at their scheduled game.

Those who cannot attend the open auditions but wish to perform can submit a video recording of their audition via email to Express Director of Ballpark Entertainment Steve Richards at srichards@rrexpress.com. Video auditions will only be evaluated after all in-person performers have been scheduled and notified.

The Express open their historic 20th anniversary season on the road against the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami Marlins affiliate) on Thursday, April 4 before returning to Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 9 for a five-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate). Season memberships and flex plan ticket packages are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.