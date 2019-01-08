Chukchansi Park Job Fair January 26 (9 a.m.)

The Fresno Grizzlies and Fresno FC soccer employ upwards of 400 game-day staff; ushers, game entertainment, housekeeping, grounds, security and concessions among new positions available

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies will hold their annual job fair at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno on Saturday, January 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chukchansi Park employs roughly 400 game-day workers each season for Grizzlies baseball, professional soccer and several stadium special events. As a huge employer in Downtown's largest gathering space, new positions are available for 2019. Job seekers should be sure to arrive at the ballpark by 11 a.m., to ensure they can evaluate the job(s) they're interested in.

Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to apply for multiple positions at the job fair on January 26. (Certain jobs, such as bat boys and "G-Force" entertainment crew may be filled by employees under 18; interested applicants should inquire about age regulations/hourly restrictions at the appropriate station).

A variety of hourly jobs are available, with the Grizzlies and/or Fresno FC:

- Ticket office

- Merchandise

- Play zone / "G-Force" on-field entertainment

- Video crew / production

- Ushers

- Housekeepers

- Grounds crew

- Bat boys

- Security

- Parking attendants

- Positions are also available with on-site concessions manager, Pro Sports Catering.

Resumes are welcome but not required for each application, which can be filled out on site between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on 1/26 at Chukchansi Park.

Any Chukchansi Park game-day staffer can also take advantage of limited complimentary game tickets for family and friends, and discounts on Fresno Grizzlies merchandise and apparel in the team store.

