Sounds Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

January 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - Jason Wood has been named the manager of the Nashville Sounds as announced today by the Texas Rangers. Wood is the 29th manager in franchise history.

Joining Wood's staff in Nashville will be hitting coach Howard Johnson, pitching coach Brian Shouse, bench coach Geno Petralli, bullpen coach Eric Gagne, athletic trainer Carlos Olivas and strength and conditioning coach Al Sandoval.

Wood, 49, will manage at the Triple-A level for the fifth consecutive season. He was Triple-A Round Rock's manager from 2015-18 and compiled a 280-283 (.497) record. He led the Express to the 2015 American Southern Division title and a berth in the 2015 Pacific Coast League Championship.

Prior to 2015, Wood managed Double-A Frisco in 2014 and Advanced-A Myrtle Beach from 2011-13. He guided his team to the playoffs in each of those four seasons. In his managerial career, Wood has a 582-536 (.521) mark.

As part of an 18-year professional playing career, Wood played for the Sounds in 2000 and 2001 and becomes the second Sound player to return and manage the Club (Marty Brown, player in 1988-89, manager in 2001-02). With Nashville, the infielder played in 201 games and hit .240 (167-for-695) with 86 runs, 37 doubles, 15 home runs and 83 RBI. Wood played in 153 Major League games with Oakland (1998), Detroit (1998-99) and Florida (2006-08).

The California native attended Fresno State University, where he was named All-American while leading the Bulldogs to the College World Series in 1991.

Johnson, 58, will serve as the Sounds' hitting coach. Johnson had a 14-year big league career and spent time with Detroit (1982-84), New York - NL (1985-93), Colorado (1994) and Chicago - NL (1995). He was a National League All-Star in 1989 and 1991, when he led the National League in home runs (38) and RBI (117).

Following his playing career, Johnson has held several positions including manager, first base coach, hitting coach and scout. Most recently, Johnson was Triple-A Round Rock's hitting coach in 2018. He managed in the Texas organization in 2016 and 2017 and was named California League Manager of the Year in 2016.

The Nashville resident has held several Major League coaching positions including hitting coach of the Seattle Mariners (2014-15) and first base coach and hitting coach of the New York Mets (2007-10).

Shouse, 50, will serve as the Sounds' pitching coach. Shouse played parts of 10 seasons in the big leagues with Pittsburgh (1993), Boston (1998), Kansas City (2002), Texas (2003-06), Milwaukee (2006-08) and Tampa Bay (2009).

The Illinois native spent the 2018 campaign as the pitching coach for Triple-A Round Rock and carried the same role in 2016 and 2017 with Double-A Frisco. Shouse instructed pitchers with the AZL Rangers from 2012-15.

Petralli, 59, will serve as bench coach for the Sounds. Petralli played parts of 12 seasons in the big leagues with Toronto (1982-84) and Texas (1985-93).

The Texas native enters his fifth season coaching for the Rangers' Triple-A team.

Gagne, 43, will serve as Nashville's bullpen coach. The 2003 National League Cy Young Award winner played parts of 10 seasons in the big leagues with Los Angeles (1999-2006), Texas (2007), Boston (2007) and Milwaukee (2008). He pitched in two games for the Sounds in 2008.

Gagne recorded 187 saves in his career and still holds several major league records for the closer role, including the longest consecutive save streak in major league history (84 straight from 8/28/02 to 7/3/04) and highest career save percentage among pitchers with at least 150 chances (91.7%).

The Montreal native began his professional coaching debut in 2018 as the pitching coach for the Arizona League Rangers. Gagne also had a stint as the pitching coach for Team France during the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in 2012.

Olivas, 41, enters his first season as athletic trainer for the Sounds. The New Mexico native spent the previous three seasons in the same role for Triple-A Round Rock.

Prior to his time in Round Rock, Olivas spent the previous five seasons with Double-A Frisco, where he was named Texas League Athletic Trainer of the Year by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) in 2012 and 2013. Olivas spent eight seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization prior to joining the Texas organization in 2009.

Olivas graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2000 with a B.S. in athletic training.

Sandoval, 33, enters his first season as strength and conditioning coach for the Sounds. The Colorado native spent the 2018 season in the same role with Triple-A Round Rock.

Prior to his one season in Round Rock, Sandoval spent the 2017 season with Advanced-A Down East. Before joining the Texas organization in December 2016, Sandoval spent five seasons in the Los Angeles Angels organization, including three seasons (2014-16) as the Club's minor league strength and conditioning coordinator. Sandoval began his baseball career in the Colorado Rockies organization, working as a strength coach from 2008-11.

Sandoval is a 2008 graduate of Colorado State University-Pueblo, where he was a three-year varsity letter winner for the Thunderwolves baseball team.

The entire 2018 Nashville Sounds field staff led by Manager Fran Riordan will be in Las Vegas, the new home for the Oakland Athletics' Triple-A team.

The 42nd season of Nashville Sounds baseball begins on Thursday, April 4 when the Nashville Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at First Tennessee Park. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.