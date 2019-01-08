Storm Chasers National Anthem Tryouts at Westroads Mall on February 9

January 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers' annual National Anthem Tryouts will be hosted by Westroads Mall on Saturday, February 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event will provide individuals and ensembles the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at one of the organization's 70 home games at Werner Park during the 2019 regular season.

Each successful contestant or group will receive up to four complimentary tickets to the Storm Chasers game at which they are scheduled to perform during the 2019 campaign. Judges for the 2019 National Anthem Tryouts will be announced on a later date.

In order to perform at the tryout, individuals and groups must pre-register with the 2019 Omaha Storm Chasers National Anthem Registration Form on www.omahastormchasers.com. Each pre-registered contestant will be contacted to schedule the time of their performance. For any questions about the tryout, contact Community Relations Manager Becki Frishman at (402) 738-2181 or BeckiF@omahastormchasers.com.

Westroads Mall is located at 10000 California Street, just off of the Dodge Street exit of Interstate 680. Tryouts will take place in the Von Maur Court.

The Storm Chasers will host the Kansas City Royals in an exhibition game presented by Cobalt Credit Union at Werner Park on March 25, 2019 before beginning their regular season slate at Werner Park on April 9, 2018 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Storm Chasers play at Werner Park in Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. For more information please visit omahastormchasers.com and follow us on Twitter @omastormchasers and at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

