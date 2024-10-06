Islanders Penalized in 4-1 Loss to Moncton Wildcats

October 6, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders suffered their third straight defeat, falling 4-1 to the Moncton Wildcats in a penalty-filled affair on Sunday afternoon. Special teams dominated the story as the Islanders struggled to stay out of the box, committing 11 penalties throughout the game.

The game got off to a rocky start for the Isles when F Simon Hughes was assessed a double-minor for high-sticking just over 4-minutes in. Moncton capitalized quickly, with F Gabe Smith scoring on the power play at 6:17 putting them up 1-0. Despite a big breakaway save by G Nicolas Ruccia, the Isles once again found themselves playing from behind early.

Penalties continued to pile up for the Isles. Despite F Egor Goriunov scoring a shorthanded goal to tie the game at 1-1 with 2-minutes left in the 1st, a high-sticking penalty by D Max Jardine put Moncton on a 5-on-3 powerplay. F Julius Sumpf capitalized for Moncton at 18:45, restoring their lead before the period ended.

At 7:59 in to the 2nd period, Moncton thought they had extended their lead after a rebound goal. But after review, it was called back due to offside keeping the score at 2-1.

The Isles couldn't build on that momentum and Moncton kept the pressure on. A misplay by Ruccia behind the net allowed F Vincent Collard to score with just 30-seconds remaining in the 2nd period. Giving Moncton a crucial 3-1 lead heading into the final frame.

A hooking penalty to Jardine halfway through the 3rd put Moncton back on the powerplay, and although the Isles managed to kill it off, Moncton found the back of the net soon after.

That extended the lead to 4-1, and despite a valiant effort from the Isles' penalty-killers, who faced a 5-on-3 with under 5-minutes to go, Moncton held firm for the win.

Moncton finished with a 35-25 shot advantage and went 2/11 on the powerplay, with special teams making all the difference. The Isles' penalty troubles crippled their chances, and despite some bright moments - including a shorthanded goal from Goriunov - were unable to overcome their undisciplined play.

This marks the third consecutive loss for Charlottetown, who will look to regroup when they return home to face the Victoriaville Tigres at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown on Friday night at 7 p.m.

