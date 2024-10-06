Eagles Finish Home Stand with Loss to Remparts

October 6, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- After a scoreless first period, the Québec Remparts broke a deadlock en route to a 5-0 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Sunday at Centre 200.

- Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel's goal stood up as the winner while Justin Côté led the attack with a goal and an assist.

- Louis-Antoine Denault stopped all 27 shots in recording a shutout, while Jakob Milota stopped 24 of 29 shots in the loss.

The first period offered no signs of a blowout, with each side getting considerable chances despite no scoring. Neither team was able to strike despite each having power play opportunities and multiple instances of four on four. Some of the best chances, including Cape Breton's Noah Reinhart streaking out of the penalty box on a breakaway, ended up wide of the net.

The breakthrough came for Quebec early in the second period when Rousseau-Hamel cashed in on a cross ice feed from Peter Valent. A little more than four minutes later, Xavier Lebel attempted a similar pass across to Côté- but the puck bounced off the skate of Eagle defenseman Tomas Lavoie and into the goal.

It looked as though the period would finish 2-0, but in the dying seconds, Québec's Antoine Dorion found space in front of the net, beating Milota with under a second to play and giving the Remparts a 3-0 edge.

The Eagles had the opportunity to push back with an early third period power play, but Nathan Plouffe cashed in on a short handed breakaway to extend the lead. Côté finished the scoring with a shot in the right corner on the power play past the halfway mark.

The Eagles will now hit the road for their first Quebec road trip of the season, next in action on Wednesday night as they take on the Gatineau Olympiques. Puck drop is at 8 PM Atlantic time.

The game is available for purchase here and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Louis-Antoine Denault (Québec) 27 saves on 27 shots

2. Justin Côté (Québec) 1 goal, 1 assist, +2

3. Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel (Québec) Game winning goal, 4 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Noah Larochelle (injury), Rory Pilling

Scratches For Québec: Loic Goyette (injury), Benjamin Lelièvre (injury) Raphaël Messier (injury), Alexandre Desmarais

Final Shots On Goal: 29-27 in favour of Quebec

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/6

Québec Power Play: 1/3

